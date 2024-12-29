Celebrating excellence: Scotlynn’s impressive 2024 award collection

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scotlynn is celebrating a remarkable year of accolades in 2024 being recognized for its rapid growth, business excellence and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

According to a company press release, Scotlynn earned a suite of prestigious awards highlighting its continued success.

“These awards are a true testament to the dedication and innovation of the Scotlynn team,” said Ryan Carter, President of Scotlynn. “From day one, our mission has been to lead the logistics industry with bold ideas and a dedicated commitment to our clients, employees, and communities. Seeing our hard work recognized on such a broad scale is truly humbling.”

The awards include:

Canada’s Best Managed Company Award : Recognizing Scotlynn’s exceptional business performance, innovative management practices, and sustained growth, along with excellence in strategy, capability, and commitment to achieving long-term success.

: Recognizing Scotlynn’s exceptional business performance, innovative management practices, and sustained growth, along with excellence in strategy, capability, and commitment to achieving long-term success. Inc. 5000 Regionals, Fastest Growing Companies : Highlighting Scotlynn’s continued expansion and dynamic growth.

: Highlighting Scotlynn’s continued expansion and dynamic growth. Inc. Award for Fastest Growing Company, Southeast Region : Showcasing Scotlynn’s leadership and innovation in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

: Showcasing Scotlynn’s leadership and innovation in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. Greater Fort Myers Chamber, Big Business of the Year : Acknowledging Scotlynn’s significant impact on the local economy and community.

: Acknowledging Scotlynn’s significant impact on the local economy and community. Greater Fort Myers Chamber, Entrepreneur of the Year : Honoring President Ryan Carter for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial achievements.

: Honoring President Ryan Carter for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial achievements. Business Observer Book of Business, Top Private Companies of the Gulf Coast : Recognizing Scotlynn’s leadership among the Gulf Coast’s top private enterprises.

: Recognizing Scotlynn’s leadership among the Gulf Coast’s top private enterprises. Gulfshore Business, Best Places to Work : A testament to Scotlynn’s dedication to employee satisfaction and workplace excellence.

: A testament to Scotlynn’s dedication to employee satisfaction and workplace excellence. Florida Trend Magazine, Best Companies to Work for in Florida : Reinforcing Scotlynn’s reputation as one of the state’s premier employers.

: Reinforcing Scotlynn’s reputation as one of the state’s premier employers. Florida Trend Magazine, Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders : Celebrating President Ryan Carter’s inclusion among the most impactful leaders in Florida.

: Celebrating President Ryan Carter’s inclusion among the most impactful leaders in Florida. Transport Topics, North America’s Top 100 Logistics Companies: Solidifying Scotlynn’s status as a major player in the logistics industry.

With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn is strategically expanding its footprint across North America, solidifying its position as a logistics and transportation industry leader. As the company accelerates its ambitious growth plans for 2025, Scotlynn is uniquely positioned to enhance service delivery for its expanding client base, leveraging its innovative approach to logistics solutions.

“At Scotlynn, our success is driven by our incredible team, forward-thinking leadership, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional results,” said Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn. “These honors reinforce the values that have propelled our growth, and we’re excited for the opportunities that lie ahead in 2025 and beyond.”

According to the release, Scotlynn is driving exponential growth through its core offerings:

Logistics Services, providing tailored end-to-end supply chain solutions such as freight brokerage, transportation management, and on-time delivery to enhance efficiency.

Managed Transportation Services (MTS), streamlining operations with integrated solutions and advanced technology.

SG Capital Factoring, offering financial flexibility to improve cash flow and support business growth. These key services empower clients to optimize their operations while ensuring Scotlynn remains a trusted partner in their success.