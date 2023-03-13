Cooke Trucking Company acquires BCJ Trucking

Mount Airy, N.C. — Two North Carolina trucking companies have joined forces.

At their corporate offices in Mount Airy on March 13, officials with Cooke Trucking Company announced their purchase of BCJ Trucking Company, which is also located in Mount Airy.

“The acquisition will enhance Cooke’s competitive position in the marketplace,” Cooke Trucking Company President Jay Boaz said.

According to a news release, “Cooke has worked well with BCJ throughout the years and most recently has partnered on several lanes and movements. When considering the different lanes and established customer base, the acquisition further diversifies their trucking portfolio.”

The news release also noted that “Cooke and BCJ will share best practices, synergies and will grow a broader footprint.”

Boaz added: “Our goal is to remain customer and employee focused while continuing to deliver best in class results and service.”

In business since 1984, BCJ is known as a family owned and operated trucking company, specializing in both regional transportation and coast to coast movements.