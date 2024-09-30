Corra Group announces expansion to products tailored for fleet background checks

“Corra Group has supported trucking and transportation companies for over 20 years, and we know how to get done.”

“We are one of the few background check companies that offer driving records in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada,” said Nick Gustavson, Cofounder of Corra Group. “With the high demands and strict compliance requirements in the transportation sector, fleet managers and logistics companies need reliable, accurate information when making hiring decisions.”

Corra Group’s solutions include Criminal Checks, Motor Vehicle Records, PSP Driver Safety reports, Drug Testing & Alcohol Screening, CDLIS (Commercial Driver’s License Information System) reports, and Employment Verification for DOT compliance. Transportation companies of all sizes are supported, from small trucking operations to large logistics enterprises. Corra Group’s easy-to-use online platform allows clients to order, monitor, and manage background checks efficiently, ensuring swift turnaround times and seamless integration with their hiring processes.

An exciting feature designed to assist clients with DOT compliance needs are batch files for annual motor vehicle driving records requirements. Corra Group offers batch file uploads, with driving records returning in less than 48 hours. Clients also have the option of ordering MVRs individually.

“It is essential that trucking and transportation companies meet all Department of Transportation compliance mandates,” added Gustavson. “This standard is vital at a time when there is a driver shortage, and trucking groups are struggling to find new drivers and to keep their current fleet compliant and on the road.”

While some services are necessary for DOT compliance, Corra Group provides a number of elective background check services. Clients can also create custom background check packages based on their own unique needs.

As the trucking and transportation industry continues to evolve, Corra Group remains committed to offering the latest in screening technologies and compliance solutions, helping clients stay ahead in a competitive and heavily regulated market.Corr