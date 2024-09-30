Volvo to hold unveiling at MCE in Nashville

Volvo is about to invade Music City.

According to a release issued by the company, Volvo Trucks North America will announce the latest update to their service contract offering connectivity services, while showcasing a wide range of innovative transportation solutions aligned with the company’s three-pillar strategy for decarbonization at the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2024 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), taking place October 12-15, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Volvo Trucks North America and the all-new Volvo VNL — which is being marketed as the truck designed to change everything — will headline ATA’s 2024 MCE at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to the all-new Volvo VNL, which has already redefined the standards for the North American trucking industry, Volvo Autonomous Solutions will provide an update into the future of fully autonomous transportation within the hub-to-hub segment.

Volvo Trucks will unveil the latest updates to the Volvo Blue Service Contract and industry leading proprietary connected solutions during the Volvo Trucks press conference on October 13, at 1:30 p.m central time.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear and Captains of the 2024-2025 America’s Road Team will be on-hand for a special presentation from Volvo Trucks North America president, Peter Voorhoeve. Voorhoeve will also spotlight Volvo Trucks’ expanding electromobility transition in North America — from the continuous expansion of the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer network to efforts to broaden access to publicly available charging solutions.

“We are excited to showcase our latest innovations, including the all-new Volvo VNL featuring class-leading fuel efficiency, safety, connectivity and unprecedented customer value, which has redefined the standards for the North American trucking industry,” said Voorhoeve. “The all-new Volvo VNL is a major step forward in our three-pillar strategy for decarbonization and it will serve as the platform for all future technologies as we work towards a carbon neutral future.”

“We are also proud to continue our leadership in zero-tailpipe-emissions transport with the VNR Electric and our electromobility ecosystem which includes Volvo on Demand, a cutting-edge truck-as-a-service model from Volvo Financial Services,” continued Voorhoeve. “Our presence at ATA’s MCE highlights our dedication to supporting our fleet customers in navigating the evolving transportation landscape with forward-thinking solutions. We are excited about our continued partnership with the America’s Road Team Captains, and it represents another actionable step in our dedication to inform our communities about the importance of safe driving.”

Volvo Trucks’ booth will showcase a fully equipped all-new Volvo VNL 860 wrapped in support of America’s Road Team. Volvo Trucks has been the exclusive sponsor of this campaign for 23 years, donating a new Class 8 truck annually to haul the ATA Interstate One mobile classroom. This year, the Captains will receive an all-new Volvo VNL 860, Volvo Trucks’ flagship sleeper model. The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to revolutionize the heavy-duty trucking industry and set new safety standards, making it a perfect partner for America’s Road Team Captains, who are dedicated to safety with millions of accident-free miles. This partnership aligns with Volvo Trucks’ vision of zero accidents.

A media release announcing the display stated that attendees and media are encouraged to engage with Volvo Trucks’ product experts in electromobility, charging infrastructure, safety, connectivity, service contracts, and the full range of product offerings available to learn more about the future of innovative transportation solutions.

A Volvo VNR Electric truck will be on display, highlighting the continued expansion of the Certified EV Dealership and electromobility ecosystem. To date, Volvo Trucks has delivered more than 570 Volvo VNR Electric trucks across 19 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

The Volvo Trucks booth will also feature a next-generation truck from Volvo Autonomous Solutions — the Volvo VNL Autonomous with an integrated Aurora Driver, designed for future hub-to-hub operations. This advancement represents the next step toward the commercial launch of fully autonomous Class 8 trucks in North America.