Cummins transitions to Vehicle Health Intelligence

By Dana Guthrie -
Cummins transitions to Vehicle Health Intelligence
Cummins Connected Solutions transitions to Virtual Vehicle to accelerate visibility in engine health. (Photo courtesy Cummins Inc.)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.   Platform Science and Cummins Inc. are partnering to introduce Vehicle Health Intelligence, the newest native Virtual Vehicle integration.

Cummins Inc. will transition their Connected Solutions portal which enables fleets to seamlessly access a range of features and capabilities to the Virtual Vehicle platform, according to a press release.

“We share Cummins’ commitment to optimizing engine health and performance and the launch of Vehicle Health Intelligence is an exciting milestone in empowering drivers and fleets to achieve this,” said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO, Platform Science. “Cummins’ adoption of the Virtual Vehicle is strong validation of our platform as the most robust application ecosystem. We look forward to working with Cummins to enhance fleet performance by offering world-class remote diagnostics, engine data insights, and firmware over-the-air updates.”

Streamlined Registration

Cummins and Platform Science have developed a new, streamlined experience for registering for Connected Solutions. Users simply complete online registration with Virtual Vehicle, the data that is generated off of them, and the solutions that connect them, and then receive access to insights.

“Cummins is transforming engine performance with cutting-edge digital solutions,” said Brad Sutton, executive director – Powertrain Engineering, Cummins Inc. “Our customers need prioritized, actionable insights for all their vehicles in one place, and the Virtual Vehicle portal is a key step toward that vision.”

Intuitive Application

According to joint press release, Virtual Vehicle is the premier application platform that enables an intuitive application ecosystem including solutions made by telematics providers, third-party developers, Vehicle OEMs, Tier 1 component OEMs and fleets themselves.

Applications are available through the Virtual Vehicle portal which serves as a central hub where fleets can access real-time vehicle insights and optimize operations with integrated third-party solutions.

“The Virtual Vehicle portal enables fleets to efficiently deploy, configure and update software across their vehicles—helping them maximize uptime and adapt to evolving business needs,” the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

