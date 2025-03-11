Diesel prices down in every sector again

Diesel prices continue to drop in every region again according to the US Energy Information Administration.

In the U.S., prices dropped from $3.635 to $3.582.

All regions reported that their prices fell.

The East Coast dropped from $3.742 to $3.699. The Central Atlantic Region fell from $3.926 to $3.907.

The Lower Atlantic area is down from $3.643 to $3.587

The Midwest Region also dropped from $3.511 to $3.497, with the Gulf Coast Region falling from $3.343 to $3.284.

The West Coast is down from $4.303 to $4.250, while the West Coast less California had the largest dive from $3.829 to $3.768.