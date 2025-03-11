Penske Logistics unveils top carriers for 2024

READING, Pa. — Penske Logistics is celebrating its 2024 Freight Management Carrier Award recipients.
“We have been navigating a challenging freight environment on behalf of our customer base, and thankfully these award winners have been the best-of-the-best in helping us weather the storm,” said Tracy Urbanski, senior vice president of operations for freight management, Penske Logistics. “A hearty congratulations go out to our worthy recipients.”
The award is based on a Penske enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback. The 14 honorees were chosen from among Penske’s base of trucking carriers within its freight management operations.
Winners of the 2024 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award
- Brokerage Provider: Total Quality Logistics
- Flatbed Transporter – National: TMC Transportation
- Flatbed Transporter – Regional: Freedom Trans Dedicated
- Intermodal Carrier: Knichel Logistics
- Less-Than-Truckload U.S. National Carrier: Estes Express Lines
- Less-Than-Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier: Pitt Ohio
- Less-Than-Truckload Canadian Carrier: Trans-Frt. McNamara
- Liquid Bulk Transporter: Venezia Liquid Tank Lines
- Truckload Canada: Lion Force Transport
- Truckload U.S. National Carrier: Landstar
- Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier: MVT Services
- Refrigerated Provider: Roadtex
- Mexico Cross-Border Carrier: Select Dedicated Solutions
- Penske Carrier of the Year: Lion Force Transport