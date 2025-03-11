TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Penske Logistics unveils top carriers for 2024

By Dana Guthrie -
Penske Logistics announces recipients of 2024 Freight Management Carrier Awards.

READING, Pa.   Penske Logistics is celebrating its 2024 Freight Management Carrier Award recipients.

“We have been navigating a challenging freight environment on behalf of our customer base, and thankfully these award winners have been the best-of-the-best in helping us weather the storm,” said Tracy Urbanski, senior vice president of operations for freight management, Penske Logistics. “A hearty congratulations go out to our worthy recipients.”

The award is based on a Penske enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback. The 14 honorees were chosen from among Penske’s base of trucking carriers within its freight management operations.

Winners of the 2024 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

