Diesel prices plummet after rise in previous week

By Bruce Guthrie -
After a rise last week, diesel prices plummet with each region showing a decrease.

After two straight weeks of increases in per gallon price, diesel has fallen again.

The US Energy Information Administration reports a decrease of approximately six cents to $3.635 from $3.697.

All regions reported that their prices fell.

The East Coast dropped more than five cents from $3.795 cents to $3.742. The Central Atlantic Region fell four cents from $3.962 to $3.926. But the largest drop on the east came from the lower Atlantic plummeting from $3.708 to $3.643.

The Midwest Region also dropped by six cents from $3.615 to $3.551 and the Gulf Coast Region fell by nearly seven cents per gallon from $3.420 to $3.343.

The West Coast less California region was the largest drop from $3.908 to $3.829.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
