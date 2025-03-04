Diesel prices plummet after rise in previous week

After two straight weeks of increases in per gallon price, diesel has fallen again.

The US Energy Information Administration reports a decrease of approximately six cents to $3.635 from $3.697.

All regions reported that their prices fell.

The East Coast dropped more than five cents from $3.795 cents to $3.742. The Central Atlantic Region fell four cents from $3.962 to $3.926. But the largest drop on the east came from the lower Atlantic plummeting from $3.708 to $3.643.

The Midwest Region also dropped by six cents from $3.615 to $3.551 and the Gulf Coast Region fell by nearly seven cents per gallon from $3.420 to $3.343.

The West Coast less California region was the largest drop from $3.908 to $3.829.