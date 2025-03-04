Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 financials reflect economic softness

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line is reporting LTL operating metrics for February 2025.

“The decrease in our February revenue results reflects continued softness in the domestic economy as well as the impact of lower fuel prices on our yields,” said Marty Freeman, president, CEO. “While our revenue and volumes were lower on a year-over-year basis, demand for our industry-leading service remains strong, and we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the economy.”

Decreases in Q1

Revenue per day decreased 5.0% as compared to February 2024 due to a 7.1% decrease in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The decrease in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 5.9% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 1.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 2.6% and 4.3%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

Focus on Service

“As a result, we will continue to focus on delivering superior service at a fair price and have the capacity to effectively manage incremental growth in our business,” Freeman said. “Our continuous execution on these fundamental elements of our long-term strategic plan has contributed to our historical track record for success and supports our confidence in producing further profitable revenue growth over the long-term while also increasing shareholder value.”