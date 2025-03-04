Towing Reform: OOIDA to testify at Missouri capitol

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will testify at the Missouri capitol at a hearing discussing towing reform on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, OOIDA expressed support for two proposals in Missouri that would ensure fair treatment for truck drivers involved in nonconsensual tows.
OOIDA executive vice president Lewie Pugh will give testimony before the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.
“Small-business truckers often get stuck with bills that are arbitrarily inflated by thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars,” Pugh said. “We appreciate the Missouri legislature’s interest in this issue and we look forward to continuing to work with them and other states to get small-business truckers a means of contesting predatory towing practices.”
Predatory Towing Practices
Bills, HB745 and SB516, aim to address longstanding issues with predatory towing practices. These bills, introduced by Sen. Justin Brown (R-Rolla) and Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City), propose critical reforms. They would grant the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) the authority to regulate nonconsensual towing procedures for commercial vehicles.
Highlights of the Legislation
- Establishing a 7-member Towing and Recovery Review Board, with one member representing independent owner-operator truck drivers.
- Creating a complaint filing and adjudication process to address violations by towing companies.
- Regulating the release of vehicles when fees are disputed.
- Prohibiting per-pound charges for nonconsensual tows.
- Allowing commercial vehicle owners or operators to request a specific towing company, with law enforcement required to honor these requests except under certain conditions.
- Prohibit towing companies from performing nonconsensual tows if they violate the law.