Cut costs, not corners: CarrierForge simplifies trucking start-ups for entrepreneurs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Seasoned truck drivers and aspiring business owners now have access to proven, cost-saving expertise when it comes to getting their business started quickly, according to CarrierForge.

“We know the challenges new carriers face,” said Brendt Peeters, co-founder. “CarrierForge offers an efficient, personalized process that ensures clients invest only in what they need. Our level of transparency sets us apart; we provide clear, user-friendly solutions that are informative and affordable. We’re not just a service; we’re your roadmap to becoming a legally compliant for-hire carrier.”

According to a company press release, relying on over 30 years of experience between its two founders, CarrierForge, a company that pairs an innovative digital platform with one-on-one support, is now available to support those working through the process of becoming independent owner-operators.

“Starting a trucking company can feel like navigating a complex maze,” the company said in the release. “New trucking companies frequently find themselves overwhelmed by the number of requirements, from filing the correct paperwork and securing necessary permits, to understanding the costs and establishing a business presence. CarrierForge helps alleviate all these challenges by providing comprehensive guidance tailored to each company’s needs.”

CarrierForge supports customers with:

· Establishing a business entity, such as an LLC.

· Securing DOT and MC numbers.

· Applying for additional permits.

· Acquiring equipment, offering expertise based on budget and needs.

“This is not a side business for us, we focus solely on helping carriers get started, remaining compliant and quickly turning profits,” said Matt Roherty, co-founder. “We differentiate ourselves from other companies who offer these services with the fact that this is our primary mission. We aim to build long-term relationships with our clients, offering continuous, on-demand support rather than just a one-time service. Our goal is to streamline the process, making it easier and more affordable, so you can launch a trucking company that is set up for success and efficiently remain in business.”

In addition to supporting business set up, CarrierForge also offers:

· Business email and website management.

· 24/7 access to expert advice.

· Reminders for recurring compliance requirements.

· Freight Academy, a step-by-step guide to securing your first loads.

· Free resources and tools, such as a trucking business checklist and educational content.

As the trucking industry continues to evolve, CarrierForge said it is providing an environment to make it easier for new trucking business owners to thrive in a competitive and complex landscape. For more information about CarrierForge and how it can help you start your trucking business, visit https://carrierforge.com/.