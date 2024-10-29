TheTrucker.com
DAT weekly trend; Spot load posts decline in week 43, remain ahead of 2023

By Dana Guthrie -
DAT spot truckload data for week 43 show load posts declined last week but remain ahead of 2023 levels.

“There were 1.94 million loads available on the DAT One network last week, down 10% compared to the previous week but 19% higher compared to Week 43 in 2023, according to a DAT one press release. “There were 335,458 available trucks, a 1.5% decline week over week.”

Promising trends in van freight

“Excluding the pandemic-affected 2021 and 2022, van load posts for Week 43 were 27% higher than in previous years, said Dean Croke, DAT industry analyst. “Van capacity was flat compared to the previous week, pushing the dry van load-to-truck ratio lower. That’s still strong compared to other years: only 2021 had a higher Week 43 when the van ratio was 5.25.”

Linehaul van rate was unmoved

According to Croke, at $1.65 a mile, the national average linehaul van rate was virtually unchanged for the fourth straight week. This is 3 cents lower than the three-month trailing average but 11 cents higher than the same time last year.

Reefer load posts cooled 

“National reefer load postings dropped by 15% last week after a surge the previous week,” Croke said. “This decrease was partly due to an 8% drop in USDA produce volumes in California compared to the previous week. However, reefer load posts on DAT One were 6% higher than last year.”

Flatbed rates continued to dip.

Croke added that the national average linehaul flatbed rate fell a penny to $1.97 a mile, 2 cents lower than the three-month trailing average. With load volume up 7% week over week and 3% month over month, weaker prices signal ample capacity in the market.

Dry Vans
▼  Van loads: 912,255, down 9% week over week
▼  Van equipment: 221,998, down 1.5%
—  Linehaul rate: $1.65 net fuel, unchanged
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 4.1, down from 4.4

Reefers
▼  Reefer loads: 381,447, down 15% week over week
▼  Reefer equipment: 69,033, down 0.5%
▼  Linehaul rate: $1.98 net fuel, down 1 cent
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 5.5, down from 6.5

Flatbeds
▼  Flatbed loads: 649,631, down 8% week over week
▼  Flatbed equipment: 44,427, down 3%
▼  Linehaul rate: $1.97 net fuel, down 2 cents
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 14.6, down from 15.4

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

“Situated within a one-day drive of major U.S. markets, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. and Allentown, Pa., is a vital distribution hub for e-commerce freight,” Croke said. “Outbound van truckload volumes are about 25% higher than last year, leading to a 12% increase in spot rates last week. Notably, the average rate from Allentown to Charlotte, N.C.—a high-volume van lane—was the highest in 12 months at $1.77 per mile. DAT iQ RateView forecasts the rate to peak at around $2 a mile during the Christmas season—35 cents higher than last year.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

