Debi Boffa named new CEO at TravelCenters of America

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has named Debi Boffa CEO.

Boffa will begin her tenure effective Sept. 1, according to a news release.

Boffa was appointed TA’s CEO-designate in May 2023 upon the acquisition of TA by bp. She succeeds Jonathan Pertchik, who served as TA CEO since 2019.

TA officials said that Boffa “is a seasoned management executive, with over 25 years of experience with bp. She has worked across many sectors, including engineering, retail, sales, marketing and operations.”

Most recently, Boffa served as president of both bp’s retail operating organization and Thorntons LLC, leading the integration of bp’s ampm business with Thorntons while concurrently overseeing the operations of more than 1,200 convenience stores nationwide, the news release noted.

“Debi brings a wealth of experience in the retail convenience space with a proven ability to integrate businesses while driving growth,” said Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility and convenience at bp’s Americas operations. “TA has a national footprint that provides fuel and services for both professional drivers and passenger car guests while on the road. This network will be critical as we adapt to meet customer’s evolving needs for electric vehicles, biofuels and hydrogen. Debi is a trusted leader, and I look forward to her leading TA into the future as part of bp.”

bp closed on its acquisition of TravelCenters of America on May 15.

Its more than 280 travel centers will keep the TA, Petro and TA Express brand names, according to the news release.

“I am excited to lead TA through its next chapter as a new member of the bp family of brands,” Boffa said. “We have strong growth opportunities and I look forward to working with our team members to provide guests with the fuel, food, truck maintenance and other expert services they are accustomed to, while adapting to their changing needs and supporting them at every stage of their decarbonization journey.”