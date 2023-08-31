Sue Lawless to lead safety operations at FMCSA

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has named Sue Lawless as assistant administrator and chief safety officer for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

According to a news release, Lawless will begin her new job on Sept. 10.

Lawless will serve as FMCSA’s chief safety officer to promote the FMCSA’s safety mission, collaborate with federal, state and local governments, and provide direction to all national commercial vehicle safety programs, the news release noted.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Sue in this position at FMCSA. Her experience in the industry and her years of service at FMCSA will ensure the agency is well-positioned to continue its safety mission,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson. “Sue is a smart, savvy steadfast strategist who can hit the ground running on FMCSA’s priorities, and I look forward to working with her in this role.”

Prior to her appointment, Lawless served as the director of FMCSA’s Motor Carrier, Driver and Vehicle Standards Division.

She first joined FMCSA in 2001 but later transitioned to the private sector, where she was a partner in a law firm and represented motor carriers, motor carrier drivers and various transportation businesses. Lawless rejoined FMCSA in 2010.

“She now brings more than 20 years of experience from the private and federal motor carrier safety industry to her new role, having engaged with nearly every FMCSA program as a trial attorney, assistant chief counsel, division chief and director within the Office of Policy,” according to the news release.

Lawless is originally from southern Maryland. She received a bachelor’s degree in arts from McDaniel College and a law degree from the University of Baltimore.