Move the Mission: Wreaths Across America Seeks Transportation Partners for 2023, 40+ Lanes Available

Are you looking for an opportunity to make a meaningful difference while also boosting your business this year? Consider supporting Wreaths Across America as a member of the Honor Fleet! Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet partners have an incredible chance to give back to veterans and their families while also gaining valuable brand exposure and opportunities for press coverage, public recognition, employee engagement, and driver recruiting and retention.

Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that’s been on a year-round mission since 2007: To Remember, Honor and Teach. The heartfelt tradition of placing veterans’ wreaths for our fallen began at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992 as a simple gesture of thanks and has since grown to over 4,000 participating locations nationwide. This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. More than two million volunteers and supporters will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach through wreath-laying ceremonies in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Each November and December — one of the busiest periods of the year for the transportation sector — the Wreaths Across America mission brings transportation companies and drivers together in an effort of unparalleled unity. With a positive “can-do” work ethic, trucking professionals make it possible for Americans to honor millions of veterans. In 2023, more than 650 truckloads of live balsam wreaths will need to be delivered, providing a unique logistics challenge — and an opportunity for the trucking community to give back while gaining valuable benefits.

Business Benefits

Becoming a Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet partner isn’t just an act of goodwill; it can also be a smart business move. As a partner, you’ll have the opportunity to expand local awareness and reach potential new drivers.

Your involvement in this cause can set you apart from your competitors, demonstrating your company’s commitment to community and patriotism and showcasing your company’s social responsibility and dedication to honoring those who served. Wreaths Across America also offers various volunteer opportunities during wreath-laying ceremonies, allowing employees a chance to participate in this deeply meaningful experience. This involvement can boost morale, strengthen bonds among team members, and create a sense of pride in your organization.

Becoming a member of the Honor Fleet for Wreaths Across America is a win-win situation. By contributing to this nationwide movement, you’ll not only honor fallen heroes, but you’ll also unlock new business opportunities and enhance your brand image. Joining the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet means becoming part of a community driven by shared values and a commitment to making a difference. So, why not hop on board and give your business a meaningful boost this holiday season? Together, let’s ensure that no hero is forgotten!

View open lanes and get in touch with the Wreaths Across America Transportation Team here.

— Courtesy of Wreaths Across America