Double Nickel launches Virtual Recruiter tool for hiring

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Double Nickel, a technology company focused on driver recruiting solutions, has announced the launch of its Virtual Recruiter, which the company says is a first-of-its-kind tool designed to transform the CDL driver hiring process.

According to a media release, the Virtual Recruiter leverages advanced automation and AI to engage, qualify and schedule drivers seamlessly, enabling fleets to reduce hiring costs and increase productivity.

“Recruiting teams often spend up to half of their week attempting to contact drivers, yet more than half of leads are never reached,” said Francisco Lopez Roualdes, CEO of Double Nickel. “Our Virtual Recruiter tackles these challenges head-on, ensuring faster, more effective engagement with applicants.”

According to Double Nickel, key features of the Virtual Recruiter tool include:

Instant engagement: Drivers are automatically called when they express interest in a job.

AI-powered screening: The system efficiently screens applicants to verify qualifications and job fit.

Seamless scheduling: The Virtual Recruiter coordinates interview times with recruiters, eliminating manual effort.

Comprehensive reporting: Users have access to real-time insights into engagement metrics and hiring funnel performance.

“With this tool, clients have been able to increase contact rates by 1.5-2x, without the need to spend hours working the phones,” Roualdes said. “Additionally, drivers now can get their questions addressed within seconds of applying and can select a time to talk to their prospective employer — versus waiting for the recruiter to give them a call.”

Roualdes says the trucking industry faces significant challenges in hiring qualified drivers, from high turnover rates to time-consuming recruitment processes. Double Nickel’s Virtual Recruiter eliminates inefficiencies by automating the most labor-intensive tasks, allowing fleets to get in touch with over 80% of applicants, maximize lead conversion (thereby saving on costs) and save up to four hours a day per recruiter in “attempting contact” efforts, he said.

The Virtual Recruiter has already provided impressive results for clients, Roualdes said, noting that one fleet reported a contact rate of 100% and a significant improvement in interview scheduling.

“(I am) absolutely stunned by the results so far and the quality of the conversations with prospective candidates, thanks to my 24/7/365 Virtual Recruiter assistant,” said Brad Hackett, director of recruiting and safety for Jett Express Inc.