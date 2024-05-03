Drivewyze honored with Innovation Showcase Award from ITS America

PLANO, Texas — Drivewyze, a commercial truck safety platform, recently received the inaugural ITS Innovation Showcase Award from the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) at the 2024 ITS America Conference & Expo in Phoenix.

ITS America is a membership and advocacy organization that advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, promote sustainability and increase efficiency and productivity, according to a news release.

The ITS Innovation Showcase Award recognizes groundbreaking innovations and solutions that define the future of transportation. For the award, ITS America members submitted products driving innovation that were then voted on by those attending the conference and expo. The product with the most votes received the Innovation Showcase Award.

“As the nation’s leading intelligent transportation systems event, this year’s ITS America Conference and Expo saw many deserving nominees for the ITS America Showcase Award. The innovations occurring daily in our sector are multiplying, and this win reinforces the strength and relevancy of Drivewyze’s solution and partnership with government agencies to deliver in-cab safety alerts to truck drivers,” said Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America. “Their creative and innovative approach to keep drivers safe on their roads can only be realized by the public and private sector working together. I want to congratulate Drivewyze on their Smart Roadways program. This award is meant to reflect the best of the best in the industry, and they are a very worthy inaugural recipient.”

Drivewyze showcased its Smart Roadways technology, which state transportation agencies can use to issue in-cab safety alerts to commercial truck drivers on upcoming road hazards, such as sudden or unexpected traffic slowdowns, active work zones or parked service vehicles, as well as emergency events or conditions.

This technology, free of charge to truckers and trucking companies through the Drivewyze Free application, has been shown to slow drivers down, helping them avoid potential crashes and improve roadway safety, the news release states.

State agencies who sponsor real-time Smart Roadways alerts can assess their program’s effectiveness by monitoring driver behavior trends after drivers receive the alert, including changes in speed and where hard braking has occurred.

“State agencies partner with us because our Smart Roadways services leverage hundreds of thousands of connected trucks, high-quality data, and quantifiable benefits, including insights into the number of in-cab alerts sent and the resulting improvements in driver behavior,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “It’s exciting to work with leading transportation agencies that leverage our device-agnostic, one-to-many connected truck platform because, together, we are moving the needle on highway safety.”