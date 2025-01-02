Elgin Industries welcomes Chris Anderson as COO

ELGIN, Ill. — Chris Anderson, executive vice president of Elgin Industries, has also been elected COO by the company’s board of directors.

The company was founded in 1919 by Martin Skok Sr. and today is led by Skok’s grandson, Bill Skok, who serves as president and CEO.

“Chris has played an invaluable role in helping to guide and grow our company during a period of historic change in the transportation and industrial markets,” said Bill Skok. “His skills and dedication to customer success have helped us become a leading partner to engine, vehicle and equipment manufacturers, aftermarket parts distributors, engine builders and performance enthusiasts around the world.”

Anderson, who joined Elgin in 2000, will retain his duties as corporate executive vice president while assuming the responsibilities COO. He previously was executive vice president of the company’s Elgin World Trade operating unit.

According to a company media release, Elgin serves original equipment (OE) and aftermarket customers from its U.S.-based engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex. The company’s brand and product portfolio includes Elgin engine and chassis components; Elgin PRO-STOCK and Elgin BLACK ICE performance parts; and Elgin Rxemedy lubricants and additives. The company also is a leading provider of advanced heat and cryogenic treatment services.

Anderson resides in Geneva, Ill., with his wife, Brannon, and two children. He received a bachelor’s degree from Miami (Ohio) University, Oxford, Ohio. He is active in a number of industry initiatives, including having served as a member of the Board of Directors of the MEMA Automotive Overseas Council since 2018.