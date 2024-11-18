Empowering women in transportation, SEFL recognized as top place for women to work

— , has been recognized as a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the LEXINGTON, S.C. Southeastern Freight Lines , has been recognized as a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT).

“We are honored to be recognized for our steadfast commitment to fostering an empowering and inclusive workplace for our female associates,” said Melissa Atkins, vice president of linehaul transportation. “At Southeastern, not only are we dedicated to helping our associates excel and advance in their careers, but we value the impact that female voices have on continuing to grow our quality, efficient operations. We sincerely thank Redefining the Road for this recognition and look forward to continuously enriching our culture to remain a great place to work for years to come.”

According to a press release, WIT is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face. Its annual Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation award recognizes companies with exemplary corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible work requirements, professional development opportunities and more.

“Redefining the Road is pleased to name Southeastern Freight Lines as a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director. “Southeastern has demonstrated that it places a significant importance on gender diversity as part of its business strategy and is to be commended for the work in diversity that it is doing.”

WIT hosted a conference and exposition in Dallas, Texas where Atkins, alongside Marketing Supervisor Mary-Riley Walker, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern.