Motive unveils new Integrated Coaching platform to enhance driver efficiency and safety

SAN FRANCISCO — Motive has launched Integrated Coaching, a streamlined coaching solution that consolidates safety and compliance activities into one unified workflow giving fleet and safety managers real-time visibility into driver performance to enhance coaching efficiency and reduce risk.

“Motive’s new Integrated Coaching product sets a new benchmark for fleet safety and compliance by bringing all coaching activities into one comprehensive view,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “By streamlining safety and compliance into a single workflow, fleet and safety managers can now save time, focus on key priorities, and proactively keep their drivers safe and compliant on the road.”

Motive also noted that nearly half of leaders use more than ten individual tools to manage their overall operations, with 30% saying it is too many to count

According to the press release, coaching drivers is a time-consuming and manual process that requires fleet managers to rely on disjointed coaching tools and disparate data sources across many systems. According to Motive’s Physical Economy Outlook, nearly half (46%) of leaders use more than ten individual tools to manage their overall operations, with 30% saying it’s too many to count. As a result, leaders report spending most of their time dealing with reactive issues versus proactively managing their workers, fleet, spend, or equipment.

Motive’s Enhanced Driver Coaching Workflows Drive Efficiency

Fleet and safety managers can manage driver safety and compliance issues more effectively by accessing all coaching activities, including cell phone usage, close following and Hours of Service (HOS) violations, through a single “Coaching” tab in the Motive Fleet Dashboard, according to the release. The centralized approach streamlines the review of safety events, HOS violations, and other compliance concerns into a single platform, saving valuable time and enhancing coaching efficiency to lower risk for both drivers and the business.

“Since using Motive’s Integrated Coaching, I’ve been able to coach drivers more quickly, helping them learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them,” said John Haverstick, safety/recruiting/IT manager at Miller Expedited Freight. “By streamlining these processes, we’re saving time, reducing administrative burden, and enhancing both safety and compliance. We’ve seen drastic improvements in our CSA scores since deploying Motive.”

The release noted that Motive’s Integrated Coaching provides real-time visibility into driver performance and automatically flags logs that require attention. The feature also simplifies coaching status tracking with easy-to-use labels such as “Needs Review,” “Coachable,” “Coached,” and “Dismissed” so managers can quickly prioritize coaching sessions and follow up with drivers.

On the future roadmap for Integrated Coaching are other critical areas for improving safety, productivity, and profitability across an organization including improving fuel efficiency, according to the release.