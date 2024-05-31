TheTrucker.com
Estes wins 4th consecutive top workplace award

By Erica N. Guy -
From left are: An unnamed RTD representative; Al Bucher, Estes vice president of operations; Webb Estes, president and COO; Liz Cleal, senior manager of creative services and recognition; Carrie Johnstone, vice president of customer experience and innovation; Sara Graf, vice president of sustainability, culture and communications; Tracy Hughes, vice president of compliance, benefits and spend management; and Greg Richardson, vice president of human resources. (Courtesy: Estes Express Lines)

RICHMOND, Va. — For the fourth year in a row, Estes Express Lines North America has been recognized as the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Top Workplace.

This marks a total of six wins for the company, according to a news release.

This year, Estes received the top honor out of seven other selected “mega” — having more than 900 employees — companies.

Estes has more than 22,000 employees across 280 terminals nationwide.

“Our employees are the backbone of Estes’ operations and success,” said President and COO Webb Estes. “There truly is no greater honor than to receive recognition of this magnitude, resulting directly from feedback from our dedicated employees. Our organizational focus will be to provide a continued environment where all employees feel a sense of great pride working here, and express that pride by always taking care of each other and our customers.”

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

