Estes wins 4th consecutive top workplace award

RICHMOND, Va. — For the fourth year in a row, Estes Express Lines North America has been recognized as the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Top Workplace.

This marks a total of six wins for the company, according to a news release.

This year, Estes received the top honor out of seven other selected “mega” — having more than 900 employees — companies.

Estes has more than 22,000 employees across 280 terminals nationwide.

“Our employees are the backbone of Estes’ operations and success,” said President and COO Webb Estes. “There truly is no greater honor than to receive recognition of this magnitude, resulting directly from feedback from our dedicated employees. Our organizational focus will be to provide a continued environment where all employees feel a sense of great pride working here, and express that pride by always taking care of each other and our customers.”