EZ LYNK ELD users get the edge with Drivewyze weigh station bypass technology

PLANO, Texas — Drivewyze, by Fleetworthy, has partnered with EZ LYNK to provide EZ LYNK ELD mobile app customers with integrated access to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass.

“Working with Drivewyze allows us to offer even more value to our customers,” said Brad Gintz, co-founder and CEO of EZ LYNK. “Together, we’re delivering solutions that help fleet operators save time, reduce costs, and streamline their operations.”

According to a media release, EZ LYNK will also offer Drivewyze Free, which provides essential driver safety notifications.

Frances Kilgour, vice president of Business Development and Channel Management for Drivewyze, noted that EZ LYNK is an innovative company in the technology space and it continues to grow and expand its suite of fleet management products for its customers.

“The addition of Drivewyze PreClear and Drivewyze Free reflects the company’s commitment in improving their customers’ productivity,” Kilgour said.

The release noted that Drivewyze seamlessly integrates into the EZ LYNK ELD app — no transponders are required. When activated, Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration, and tax compliance information to weigh stations, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted. Through Drivewyze PreClear, EZ LYNK customers can receive bypass opportunities at close to 900 locations in 48 states and provinces.”

“We understand that in the logistics and transportation industry, time is money,” Gintz said. “By allowing drivers to bypass weigh stations, Drivewyze PreClear reduces delays, enabling drivers to cover more miles, complete more deliveries, and maximize their productivity. This translates directly to improved operational efficiency and financial benefits for fleet operators.

Additionally, Drivewyze’s safety alerts, through Drivewyze Free, provides real-time alerts and perfectly align with our mission to not only improve efficiency but also enhance the safety and compliance of our customers on the road.”

“Drivewyze Free provides essential messaging, including heads-up warnings for High-Rollover risk areas, Low Bridges, Mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations; and runaway ramps), and Rest Area information (truck parking availability),” the release said. “In addition, it provides real-time traffic slowdowns and other safety alerts generated in partnership with select state transportation and enforcement agencies through the Drivewyze Smart Roadways highway safety program for connected trucks.”