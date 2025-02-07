Fleet Advantage has two named as “Rock Stars” of the supply chain industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage is celebrating two of its own who have been recognized as Food Logistics ’ 2025 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards.

Kirsten Babb, fleet procurement manager was named the Overall Winner in the Rising Stars category. Annie Steckroth vice president of strategic fleet solutions was recognized in the Top Transportation Professional category.

“Kirsten and Annie epitomize the innovation, dedication, and leadership that are central to Fleet Advantage’s mission,” said Katerina Jones, CMO. “Their outstanding achievements not only elevate our organization but also drive progress across the cold food supply chain and transportation sectors. We are immensely proud to celebrate their well-deserved recognition as leaders in their field.”

Food Logistics Rock Stars

As the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, Food Logistics’ 2025 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards recognizes influential individuals across four distinct categories whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Kirsten Babb

Babb’s journey from hands-on roles in trailer maintenance to fleet procurement manager highlights her dedication to operational excellence and strategic foresight. She was previously recognized as a recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award.

Her leadership in procurement includes managing the acquisition of Class 8 tractors and trailers, where she ensures alignment with customer needs and builds strong relationships with OEMs and dealers. Over the past year, Babb has driven key initiatives for Fleet Advantage such as the redesign of the company’s casualty buyout process, which reduced vehicle delivery times by 30%, directly benefiting clients by minimizing downtime and costs. She also revamped spec review templates, achieving a 2% increase in fleet fuel efficiency—a significant improvement for large-scale fleets.

According to a company press release, Babb’s comprehensive expertise in sustainability, safety compliance, and customer satisfaction has established her as an indispensable asset to Fleet Advantage and its clients. Her focus on fostering trust and loyalty among customers positions Fleet Advantage as an industry leader in innovative fleet management solutions.

Annie Steckroth

With over 18 years of experience in transportation, she has made a profound impact on strategic initiatives and client operational success. In her role, she leads high-level consultations with corporate fleet clients. This includes identifying cost-saving opportunities and implementing life cycle cost management strategies. Steckroth has been instrumental in expanding Fleet Advantage’s client portfolio by integrating data-driven solutions that enhance fleet performance, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.

Steckroth’s active involvement with industry groups. Her role on the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) Annual Conference Planning Committee, underscores her thought leadership in the transportation sector. Her ability to navigate complex challenges, build consultative partnerships, and champion diversity in the industry sets her apart as a top professional. Steckroth’s contributions include enhancing Fleet Advantage’s value proposition through tailored client solutions, which have resulted in increased client satisfaction and a strengthened competitive edge for the company.