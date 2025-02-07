XPO’s Q4 and FY 2024 earnings top expectations

XPO is announcing a strong fourth quarter and full year in its latest financial report.

“We’re pleased to report a strong fourth quarter that caps a year of above-market earnings growth,” said Mario Harik, CEO. “Companywide, we delivered full-year increases of 27% in adjusted EBITDA and 31% in adjusted diluted EPS, compared with the prior year.”

The company reported diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.63, compared with $0.49 for the same period in 2023, and adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.89, compared with $0.77 for the same period in 2023.

For the full year 2024, the company reported diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $3.23, compared with $1.62 for 2023, and adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $3.83, compared with $2.92 for 2023.

Outperforming Expectations

“Our North American LTL business outperformed full-year expectations, with adjusted operating income growth of 27% and adjusted operating ratio improvement of 260 basis points — all while integrating 25 new service centers into our network,” Hariksaid. “Importantly, we delivered record service levels, driving a 7.8% increase in yield, excluding fuel, and a 6.8% increase in revenue per shipment. In addition, we continued to leverage our proprietary technology to improve labor productivity, and we reduced outsourced linehaul miles to the best level in our history. These efficiencies further improved our cost structure and service quality.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

For the fourth quarter 2024, the company generated revenue of $1.92 billion, compared with $1.94 billion for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was due primarily to lower fuel surcharge revenue in the North American LTL segment.

Operating income was $148 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $119 million for the same period in 2023. Net income from continuing operations was $76 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $58 million for the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share was $0.63 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.49 for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $107 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $93 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.89 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.77 for the same period in 2023.

Earnings adjusted before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $303 million for the fourth quarter, including a $34 million real estate gain from a planned service center sale tied to a relocation, compared with $264 million for the same period in 2023.

The company generated $189 million of cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and ended the quarter with $246 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, after $108 million of net capital expenditures.

Results by Business Segment

North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.16 billion for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with $1.19 billion for the same period in 2023. On a year-over-year basis, shipments per day decreased 4.4%, tonnage per day decreased 5.7%, and yield, excluding fuel, increased 6.3%. Including fuel, yield increased 1.7%.

Operating income was $179 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with $149 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $159 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $160 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 86.2%, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 30 basis points.

The 20% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to a gain on sale of real estate, as well as higher yield, excluding fuel, and lower purchased transportation costs, partially offset by lower fuel surcharge revenue and a decrease in tonnage per day. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 was $280 million, compared with $233 million for the same period in 2023.

European Transportation

The segment generated revenue of $765 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with $753 million for the same period in 2023, primarily driven by pricing growth. Operating income was a loss of $11 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with a loss of $2 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with $36 million for the same period in 2023.

Corporate

The segment generated an operating loss of $19 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with a loss of $28 million for the same period in 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 loss included an $8 million litigation matter.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared with a loss of $5 million for the same period in 2023.

“We’ve entered 2025 with strong momentum, following landmark network investments that strengthen our competitive position in a freight market recovery and for the long-term,” Harik said. “The intense execution you see in our results will continue to deliver years of margin expansion.”