Netradyne partners with All My Sons Moving & Storage to enhance safety and customer experience

“Moving is deeply personal, and at All My Sons, we want to have our customers’ confidence when facilitating a major life transition,” said Walter Black, vice president of risk management at All My Sons. “This means having complete visibility into their precious cargo and ensuring the safety of the drivers transporting it. After evaluating multiple safety technology providers, we determined that Netradyne’s advanced AI technology and superior camera offerings surpass its competitors when it comes to our driver’s safety. Coupled with the company’s exceptional customer service, we’ve seen a positive impact on our fleet’s overall performance.”

Enhanced Safety Measures

According to the release, Driver•i Hub-X enhances the Driver•i platform, providing fleets with expanded visibility inside and outside the vehicle. With support for up to four additional auxiliary cameras, including an in-cab monitor for drivers, Driver•i Hub-X significantly improves situational awareness for both driving and non-driving activities—helping to reduce risk and enhance safety around the vehicle.

“The 360-degree external views enhance incident response, quality control, and risk mitigation, leading to estimated annual savings of up to $3 million for All My Sons through accident prevention, liability exoneration, theft reduction and freight security,” the release said. “Additionally, cargo and rear cameras improve ramp, liftgate, and freight monitoring for both drivers and management. Notably, fender cameras enable rapid and precise liability assessments, further strengthening fleet protection.”

Reducing Risk

With Driver•i’s AI-driven insights, alerts, and notifications, All My Sons’ drivers have improved their GreenZone score year-over-year, which is directly correlated to reducing risky driving along with reduced incident claims, according to the release.

The Driver•i D-450 and Driver•i Hub X represent Netradyne’s most advanced video telematics offering:

Comprehensive 360-degree coverage for enhanced visibility

Forward collision warning to prevent accidents

Advanced drowsiness detection for driver well-being Positive Reinforcement

All My Sons’ drivers have embraced safer driving habits through Netradyne’s focus on positive reinforcement approach, which fosters a culture of continuous improvement, according to the release. With 100% of the driving time analyzed, fleet managers can accurately identify high-performing drivers and reinforce the driving habits that result in safer driving.

“Netradyne’s focus on people aligns seamlessly with All My Sons’ family-oriented values,” said Adam Kahn, president, Netradyne. “We’re honored to have played a role in All My Sons’ success by providing technology that drives safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, solidifying their industry leadership.”