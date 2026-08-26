Fleet Advantage’s Caitlin Clinton wins Women in Supply Chain Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing senior off lease manager Caitlin Clinton, CTP has been recognized as a recipient of the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award.

“Caitlin represents the next generation of transportation leaders who are combining operational expertise, technology and collaboration to create meaningful change across the supply chain,” said Brian Holland, president, CEO, FA. “Her ability to identify opportunities for improvement, develop innovative solutions and build strong relationships with customers and industry peers has made a significant impact in a short period of time. We are proud to celebrate this recognition of her leadership and continued contributions to our industry.”

Caitlin Clinton

Since joining Fleet Advantage in 2023, Clinton has played a key role in advancing the company’s offlease operations and improving the lifecycle management experience for organizations with transportation fleets across North America. In her role, she oversees the offlease surrender process, coordinates equipment inspections and returns, manages stakeholder communication and helps customers reduce operational inefficiencies during critical fleet transitions. Her firsthand experience in transportation fleet operations enables her to approach asset management challenges from a customer-focused perspective, bridging the gap between operational needs and financial outcomes.

Clinton has also been instrumental in implementing Fleet Advantage’s award-winning OffLease Reimagined solution, helping modernize the process into a more streamlined, intuitive and fleet-centric experience. Through enhanced digitization, improved workflows, and cross-functional collaboration, she has helped increase visibility, improve data accuracy and reduce administrative complexity for customers. Her efforts have contributed to reducing average offlease processing timelines to approximately 30 days while helping decrease operational errors by approximately 45%.

Beyond her role at Fleet Advantage, Clinton is actively involved in advancing industry best practices through the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC). She serves as a co-chair of a TMC task force, participates in industry study groups, and was selected for the prestigious TMC Leaders of Tomorrow Class of 2026. Through these initiatives, she continues to strengthen her leadership capabilities while contributing to the future of transportation and supply chain innovation.

Women in Supply Chain Award

The Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes female leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and influence drive progress across all levels of a company’s supply chain. This year’s honorees represent a range of industries, including transportation, logistics and distribution, and have played an important role in helping organizations improve efficiency, overcome operational challenges and advance innovation. Award categories highlight Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneers and Workforce Innovators. Clinton was honored in the Rising Stars category, recognizing emerging leaders who are making significant contributions to the supply chain industry and demonstrating the potential to shape its future.

Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, Nov. 17-19, in Charleston, S.C.