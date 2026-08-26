A visit with TCA Chair Mark Seymour: Moving forward together as an industry

As we see the end of 2026 on the horizon, Truckload Carriers Association Chairman Mark Seymour remains focused on the future rather than the challenges of the past. The trucking industry continues to recover from one of the longest freight downturns in recent memory, and Seymour believes there are growing reasons for optimism. Increased enforcement of long-standing regulations, renewed attention to highway safety and stronger engagement from industry leaders are helping create a more level playing field for responsible carriers across North America. In a recent conversation, Seymour reflected on his experience as chairman, shared his outlook on the state of the industry — both in the U.S. and in Canada — and shared thoughts about the value TCA brings to its members through in-person and online events and educational offerings. Read on for these and other insights.

We’re approaching the fourth quarter of 2026, and the sixth month of your chairmanship. Please reflect on your journey so far.

I’ve really enjoyed the experience, as I knew I would. Leading up to your appointment as chairman you have a chance to bask in the shadows a bit and watch how the team works together.

I’d like to give a shout-out — actually two shout-outs to the two Jims: Jim Ward, TCA’s past president, for everything he did during his tenure, and Jim Mullen, our new president, for answering the call to lead. They come from two completely different backgrounds — Jim Ward is a boots-on-the-ground trucking executive and Jim Mullen comes from the lobbying and administration side. I believe both of them have valuable insights to offer.

I also have to credit the entire TCA team. As chairman I’ve gotten a little closer to what they do and how they perform, and it’s been no surprise to find out just how capable and competent they are.

I’m also enjoying working with this year’s officers. We’ve got three new officers, Houston Vaughn of PS Logistics, George Henry of USA Truck Inc. and Matt Miller with Landstar Transportation Logistics. I’m looking forward to hosting our annual officers’ retreat here on the lake in Ontario in a couple of weeks (of course, it’ll be in the past by the time this edition is printed).

Being TCA chairman is an honor and a privilege, and I take it very seriously. I’m grateful for my team at Kriska Transportation Group; because of their hard work I’m able to devote the time needed to lead the board of directors.

How would you describe the “state of the trucking industry” right now?

We’ve gone through one of the longest-ever freight recessions — certainly the longest in my 40-plus years in the industry. It’s been probably close to three years of extremely challenging times, headwinds and inflationary pressures. The fall has been steep, and it’s been felt by many.

However, I’ve seen some of the anxiousness recede. Industry experts, including Bob Costello of the American Trucking Associations, have said we’re looking at a supply-led correction, and that appears to be very true. The U.S. has seen some demand increases in certain markets. That has not been the case in Canada, but what HAS been the case on both sides of the border is contraction of capacity.

That’s largely been led by two factors: the FMCSA enforcing existing driver, training and carrier regulations, and the presidential administration saying, “Enough is enough.” Canada is following suit.

There have been too many operators sharing public space that are not held to the standards that they should be. Sadly, it’s taken some fatalities and a lot of public pressure about safety to spur enforcement of rules that already exist.

In your opinion, what factors now have the greatest impact on trucking?

I’d say the biggest impact that we’ve all experienced in the past six months has been the contraction of capacity, followed by FMCSA’s enforcement of regulations and the pressure that inflation and low rates have put on people’s financial position and stability.

In some cases, carriers have been stretched to the limit, but I’m not here to talk about finances, I’m here to endorse regulation enforcement. When everyone plays by the rules, and those rules are equally enforced across North America, the differentiator between motor carriers becomes service and reliability, not price.

I think that’s what the fair market deserves. Often price can be lowered by cheating or cutting corners or compromising in key areas like safety and people and training. And those are things that are not — and should not — be negotiable.

TCA hosted its annual Safety and Security Meeting in June, and the Refrigerated Meeting was in July. What takeaways did you gain from those events?

Both meetings reinforced the value of TCA’s smaller, focused, in-person events. The Safety & Security and Refrigerated committees did an excellent job delivering practical content, credible speakers and real take-home value for members.

I’d always like to see even greater participation, but I understand the economic pressures many companies are facing. Even so, I believe these meetings are well worth the investment because attendees return with ideas they can immediately apply to their businesses.

The Safety & Security Meeting left me with a renewed sense of optimism about where our industry is headed. The conversations went far beyond regulatory compliance; they reflected a genuine commitment to building a stronger safety culture through innovation, accountability and continuous improvement. We know the challenges ahead won’t be solved overnight, but I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction, one step at a time.

One of my biggest takeaways from the Refrigerated Meeting was just how much the market continues to undervalue refrigerated transportation. Operating a reefer fleet requires more expensive equipment, higher maintenance costs, technology, specialized driver training and greater cargo risk than many people realize. Carriers need to price those services based on the true cost and value they provide rather than allowing customers to define what they’re willing to pay.

In our last conversation, we touched on this year’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington, which is set for September 1-2. Please share a few more details.

September 1 is a day of meetings, and they’re open to everyone. On September 2, TCA members — the “foot soldiers,” if you will — make their way around Capitol Hill and visit with legislators about issues that are vital to the truckload industry.

The Call on Washington itself is one of TCA’s flagship events every year, and participation is very important. What we have to say is important, so I strongly encourage you to show up, participate and be heard. We break into groups and cover a lot of ground in a short period of time.

Look at it like this: These legislators hear from TCA staff — Jim Mullen, our president, and Dave Heller and Hailey Betham, our government affairs team — throughout the year. This is the only day that they hear from you, the actual trucking companies and industry stakeholders. They seem genuinely interested to hear what we have to say and what we’re experiencing out there on the highways.

For more information, visit tcafallcall.com.

You also mentioned that the Canadian Embassy is hosting a dinner event on September 1, the evening before Call on Washington. Please tell us a little more about the event.

As a proud Canadian, I’m really excited for everyone to visit the Embassy and enjoy the event. It’s co-sponsored by a couple of great Canadian vendors, Manac trailers and ISAAC Instruments, both of whom are TCA members.

It’s a chance for the Canadian contingent to do something special. The Canadian Embassy is beautiful, and it promises to be a fun evening for everyone.

Another in-person event that’s coming up this fall is the TCA Truckload Forum on November 19. Tell us a little about the event.

You’re probably more familiar with the name “Bridging Border Barriers,” an event focused on cross-border trade that TCA hosted every year. We decided it was time to give the meeting a bit of a refresh, and the result is the TCA Truckload Forum.

Our planning committee has been busy planning everything, and it’s going to be an eye-opening experience. I can’t give away any details yet, but I can tell you there’s going to be a lot of important information packed into a single day. If your drivers cross the U.S./Canada border, it’s well worth your time! Find out more at tcatruckloadforum.com.

Most of our readers are well acquainted with the issues and regulations faced by the trucking industry in the U.S., but many are not familiar with challenges on the Canadian side of the border. Please fill us in on a few things.

One positive development is the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which should improve the efficiency of cross-border freight movement and strengthen trade between Canada and the United States.

Beyond that, one of the biggest issues facing Canada’s trucking industry is what’s known as “Driver Inc.” It began as the misclassification of company drivers as independent contractors but has evolved into a widespread underground economy that allows some carriers to avoid payroll taxes, benefits and other employment obligations. Like the chameleon carrier problem in the U.S., it creates an unfair competitive advantage for companies that ignore the rules while putting compliant carriers at a disadvantage. It has also been linked to broader concerns such as freight fraud, cargo theft and the abuse of temporary foreign worker programs.

The real issue isn’t a lack of regulations — it’s a lack of consistent enforcement. I’m encouraged to see FMCSA taking a stronger stance on issues like English-language proficiency and fraudulent carriers, and I’d like to see the same level of commitment in Canada so responsible carriers on both sides of the border can compete on a level playing field.

Traditionally, motor carriers and the general public in the U.S. set aside time in September to show appreciation for truck drivers and the role they play in the supply chain and economy. Does Canada also celebrate this or have a similar observance?

Yes, Canada has a similar observance through National Transportation Week the second week of September, which recognizes the many people who keep our industry moving — not just truck drivers.

It’s an important opportunity to thank the men and women who make the supply chain work, but appreciation shouldn’t be limited to one week each year. Carriers should look for ways to recognize drivers and other employees year-round, whether it’s celebrating milestones, achievements or simply expressing gratitude for the work they do.

Trucking touches virtually every aspect of our daily lives, and it’s important that the people who keep freight moving know they’re valued every day, not just during a designated celebration.

As we wrap up our conversation, what message would you like to share with TCA members and other readers?

This is an exciting time to be in the trucking industry, and to be part of TCA. There are a lot of events coming up, and there are always going to be new challenges for the industry.

It’s important to be a part of in-person events, like September’s business meetings and Call on Washington, the summer’s safety and refrigerated meetings and, of course, the annual convention.

I realize not everyone can attend every in-person event, but keep in mind that TCA also offers countless virtual opportunities. Keep an eye on our calendar of events, online webinars and other member opportunities at truckload.org.

And, to every trucking industry professional out there, thank you for all you do.

Thank you for your time, Mr. Chairman. I look forward to our next visit!

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.