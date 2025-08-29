Fleetio’s Jump Start Initiative helps nonprofits slash maintenance costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fleetio is launching its second annual Jump Start Initiative, providing nonprofits with the tools to prevent maintenance challenges from interrupting their impactful work.

“Every nonprofit deserves to run a safe and reliable fleet, regardless of size or resources,” said Jessica Underbrink, Fleetio’s vice president of customer experience. “Too often, maintenance challenges make it more difficult to meet the day’s demands, let alone plan for the next. The Jump Start Initiative helps change that, providing a deserving nonprofit organization with the tools and support to stay focused on their mission, not their maintenance backlog.”

The Jump Start Initiative

The program invites current Fleetio customers to nominate a charitable organization for a free five-year Fleetio subscription, ensuring their mission doesn’t stop when the check engine light comes on.

“With rising operational costs, many nonprofits are doing more with less and relying on aging vehicles and stretched budgets to carry out their work,” Fleetio said. “Recent benchmarking data shows that a single emergency call, something as routine as a tow, can cost an average of $354. Factor in the price of lost productivity through unplanned downtime, and suddenly, one vehicle can rack up $750 per day in preventable costs. For fleets operating on limited means, every dollar counts, especially when it comes to unexpected services and repairs. Fleetio’s platform provides the necessary clarity to shift from putting out fires to preventing them, turning costly breakdowns into problems of the past.”

Shake-A-Leg Miami

According to a Fleetio press release, last year’s inaugural recipient, Shake-A-Leg Miami, has spent decades providing accessible water sports to people with disabilities and at-risk youth. Without a way to streamline repairs, boats sat idle, and critical time was wasted on issues that could have been avoided. By turning routine maintenance from a setback into a strength, the nonprofit now keeps boats on the water longer, opening the door for more meaningful moments. As Shake-A-Leg Miami marks 35 years of possibilities, it continues to be an anchor of hope and connection for the community.

Nominations for the 2025 Jump Start Initiative are open from Aug. 19 — Sept. 30.

The selected nonprofit will be announced on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2. To be eligible, the nonprofit must demonstrate measurable community impact and rely on vehicles or equipment to carry out its day-to-day work. Nominators must be active Fleetio customers.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.fleetio.com/jumpstart.