New York police identify deceased truck driver who crashed into home

The New York State Police stated that a deceased driver of a commercial vehicle has been identified.

Police say John P. O’Brien, 74 of Wynantskill, NY was operating a 2020 Kenworth T880 hauling a large dump trailer loaded with gravel weighting approximately 116,000 pounds at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was removed from the home which has been deemed uninhabitable, and State Route 2 was reopened at about 10:50 p.m. on August 28, 2025.

On August 29, 2025, an autopsy of Mr. O’Brien was conducted at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. The final determination and report are pending further laboratory testing. The preliminary results indicate Mr. O’Brien experienced a medical event prior to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

On August 28, 2025, State Police responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a home on State Route 2 in Brunswick, NY. No residents were inside the home at the time of the collision.

O’Brien was confirmed deceased on the scene.