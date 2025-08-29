TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News Trucking Life

Meet the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job NewsTrucking Life   >   Meet the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees
Reading Time: 4 minutes
Meet the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees
The 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame welcomes 93 inductees. (Photo courtesy IFDA)

MCLEAN, Va. — The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) will induct 93 professional drivers into the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame this year, recognizing their combined 2,600 years of accident-free driving.

“These 93 inductees represent the very best of our industry’s 135,000 professional foodservice distribution drivers,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “These exceptional individuals are the backbone of America’s food supply chain, ensuring that restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities have the essential goods they need to keep our communities fed.”

2025 Class one of the Largest to be Honored

This class is one of the largest ever to be honored, highlighting the exceptional safety standards within the foodservice distribution industry. The drivers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the IFDA Solutions Conference on Sept. 29.

Each inductee has met stringent qualification criteria including:

  • A minimum of 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.
  • 25 years without chargeable accidents.
  • No moving violations in the past five years.

“The 93 honorees join an elite group of professional drivers who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to safety and service throughout their careers,” IFDA said. “The foodservice distribution industry relies on skilled professional drivers who navigate complex routes and handle specialized equipment while maintaining the highest safety standards. These drivers deliver critical supplies to restaurants and foodservice operations nationwide, keeping America’s food system running smoothly.

Hall of Fame Program

The Hall of Fame recognition program, now in its eighth year, serves as both a celebration of individual achievement and an inspiration for current and future drivers. The program emphasizes the importance of safety, professionalism and service excellence in building successful careers in foodservice distribution.

2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees
  • Leroy Abell — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 32
  • Scott Baumgartner — Kohl Wholesale
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • David Bentley — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 29
  • Johnny Bradford— Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Stephen Cardy — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Andrew Chackan — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 33
  • Michael Davis — Vistar
    Safe Driving Years: 31
  • Thomas Dunning — Dot Transportation Inc.
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Robert Ernst — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Bill Flores — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 34
  • Charles Goodman — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Ryan Hasenbusch — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Lindsey Hebert — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Brian Hucks — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • David Jacobs — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 33
  • Barry Jenkins — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Scott Kent — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Mark Lenz — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 35
  • Steve Loreng — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Mace McKinnon — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Christopher Morrison — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Stephen Pettersen — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 33
  • Robert Rader — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Mike Ruhland — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 31
  • William Sears — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 32
  • Roger Shumpert — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 47
  • William Snyder — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Timothy Staton — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 29
  • Joel Vigil — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • William White — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Mark Adkins — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Donald Belzile — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Michael Blanton — Vistar
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Mark Buster — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Paul Carpenter — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Nathan Clow — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 32
  • Pat Dowd — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Richard Dyson — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • James Evans — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Bradley Franklin — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Adam Hansen — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Christopher Hathaway — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 39
  • Daniel Hedrick — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 36
  • Thomas Hussey — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 36
  • Donald Jacobs — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Gregory Jinks — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Randel Kolar — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 31
  • DiMarco Lester — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 37
  • Ron Martin McLane — Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Tim Michael — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Taqi Nader — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Armando Plascencia — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 35
  • Steven Portzline — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Jeff Roach — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Daniel Salyers — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Rogelio Serrato — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Craig Skoug — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Mark Sorrill — Dot Transportation Inc.
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Jeff Steinwart — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 35
  • Mark Waldbaum — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Robert Willis — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 37
  • Kenneth Balach — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 35
  • Keith Benard — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Martin Bourassa — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Bradley Campbell — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Lonnie Cays — Vistar
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • John Correll — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Dennis Duff — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 38
  • Christopher Eck — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Ron Evasic — Dot Transportation Inc.
    Safe Driving Years: 29
  • Timothy Good — Gordon Food Service
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Russell Hartman — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Jefferson Haywood — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 31
  • Anthony Howard — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 29
  • Richard Ingram — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 34
  • Joseph James — Vistar
    Safe Driving Years: 29
  • David Jones — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Kevin Langley — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 30
  • Chris Line — Henry’s Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Matthew McKay — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Nicholas Michels — Performance Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 33
  • John Pappas — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 27
  • Steve Porter — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 28
  • Gary Puckett — McLane Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Joseph Roberts — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 41
  • Charles Schwab — Core-Mark
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Mark Shults — Vistar
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Steven Smith — Dot Transportation Inc.
    Safe Driving Years: 26
  • Ronald Sparrow — Saval Foodservice
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • William Tillet — Sysco Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 33
  • Dave Ward — Henry’s Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 25
  • Drew Wilson — US Foods
    Safe Driving Years: 25
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE