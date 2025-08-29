Meet the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees

MCLEAN, Va. — The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) will induct 93 professional drivers into the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame this year, recognizing their combined 2,600 years of accident-free driving.
“These 93 inductees represent the very best of our industry’s 135,000 professional foodservice distribution drivers,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “These exceptional individuals are the backbone of America’s food supply chain, ensuring that restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities have the essential goods they need to keep our communities fed.”
2025 Class one of the Largest to be Honored
This class is one of the largest ever to be honored, highlighting the exceptional safety standards within the foodservice distribution industry. The drivers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the IFDA Solutions Conference on Sept. 29.
Each inductee has met stringent qualification criteria including:
- A minimum of 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.
- 25 years without chargeable accidents.
- No moving violations in the past five years.
“The 93 honorees join an elite group of professional drivers who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to safety and service throughout their careers,” IFDA said. “The foodservice distribution industry relies on skilled professional drivers who navigate complex routes and handle specialized equipment while maintaining the highest safety standards. These drivers deliver critical supplies to restaurants and foodservice operations nationwide, keeping America’s food system running smoothly.
Hall of Fame Program
The Hall of Fame recognition program, now in its eighth year, serves as both a celebration of individual achievement and an inspiration for current and future drivers. The program emphasizes the importance of safety, professionalism and service excellence in building successful careers in foodservice distribution.
2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees
- Leroy Abell — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 32
- Scott Baumgartner — Kohl Wholesale
Safe Driving Years: 27
- David Bentley — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 29
- Johnny Bradford— Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Stephen Cardy — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Andrew Chackan — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 33
- Michael Davis — Vistar
Safe Driving Years: 31
- Thomas Dunning — Dot Transportation Inc.
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Robert Ernst — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Bill Flores — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 34
- Charles Goodman — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Ryan Hasenbusch — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Lindsey Hebert — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Brian Hucks — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- David Jacobs — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 33
- Barry Jenkins — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Scott Kent — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Mark Lenz — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 35
- Steve Loreng — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Mace McKinnon — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Christopher Morrison — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Stephen Pettersen — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 33
- Robert Rader — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Mike Ruhland — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 31
- William Sears — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 32
- Roger Shumpert — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 47
- William Snyder — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Timothy Staton — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 29
- Joel Vigil — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 27
- William White — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Mark Adkins — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Donald Belzile — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Michael Blanton — Vistar
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Mark Buster — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Paul Carpenter — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Nathan Clow — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 32
- Pat Dowd — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Richard Dyson — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- James Evans — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Bradley Franklin — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Adam Hansen — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Christopher Hathaway — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 39
- Daniel Hedrick — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 36
- Thomas Hussey — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 36
- Donald Jacobs — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Gregory Jinks — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Randel Kolar — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 31
- DiMarco Lester — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 37
- Ron Martin McLane — Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Tim Michael — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Taqi Nader — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Armando Plascencia — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 35
- Steven Portzline — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Jeff Roach — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Daniel Salyers — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Rogelio Serrato — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Craig Skoug — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Mark Sorrill — Dot Transportation Inc.
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Jeff Steinwart — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 35
- Mark Waldbaum — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Robert Willis — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 37
- Kenneth Balach — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 35
- Keith Benard — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Martin Bourassa — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Bradley Campbell — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Lonnie Cays — Vistar
Safe Driving Years: 25
- John Correll — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Dennis Duff — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 38
- Christopher Eck — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Ron Evasic — Dot Transportation Inc.
Safe Driving Years: 29
- Timothy Good — Gordon Food Service
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Russell Hartman — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Jefferson Haywood — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 31
- Anthony Howard — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 29
- Richard Ingram — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 34
- Joseph James — Vistar
Safe Driving Years: 29
- David Jones — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Kevin Langley — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 30
- Chris Line — Henry’s Foods
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Matthew McKay — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Nicholas Michels — Performance Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 33
- John Pappas — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 27
- Steve Porter — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 28
- Gary Puckett — McLane Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Joseph Roberts — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 41
- Charles Schwab — Core-Mark
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Mark Shults — Vistar
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Steven Smith — Dot Transportation Inc.
Safe Driving Years: 26
- Ronald Sparrow — Saval Foodservice
Safe Driving Years: 25
- William Tillet — Sysco Foods
Safe Driving Years: 33
- Dave Ward — Henry’s Foods
Safe Driving Years: 25
- Drew Wilson — US Foods
Safe Driving Years: 25