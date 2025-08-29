Meet the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees

MCLEAN, Va. — The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) will induct 93 professional drivers into the 2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame this year, recognizing their combined 2,600 years of accident-free driving.

“These 93 inductees represent the very best of our industry’s 135,000 professional foodservice distribution drivers,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “These exceptional individuals are the backbone of America’s food supply chain, ensuring that restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities have the essential goods they need to keep our communities fed.”

2025 Class one of the Largest to be Honored

This class is one of the largest ever to be honored, highlighting the exceptional safety standards within the foodservice distribution industry. The drivers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the IFDA Solutions Conference on Sept. 29.

Each inductee has met stringent qualification criteria including:

A minimum of 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.

25 years without chargeable accidents.

No moving violations in the past five years.

“The 93 honorees join an elite group of professional drivers who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to safety and service throughout their careers,” IFDA said. “The foodservice distribution industry relies on skilled professional drivers who navigate complex routes and handle specialized equipment while maintaining the highest safety standards. These drivers deliver critical supplies to restaurants and foodservice operations nationwide, keeping America’s food system running smoothly.

Hall of Fame Program

The Hall of Fame recognition program, now in its eighth year, serves as both a celebration of individual achievement and an inspiration for current and future drivers. The program emphasizes the importance of safety, professionalism and service excellence in building successful careers in foodservice distribution.

2025 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees

Leroy Abell — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 32 Scott Baumgartner — Kohl Wholesale

Safe Driving Years: 27 David Bentley — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 29 Johnny Bradford— Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Stephen Cardy — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 27 Andrew Chackan — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 33 Michael Davis — Vistar

Safe Driving Years: 31 Thomas Dunning — Dot Transportation Inc.

Safe Driving Years: 27 Robert Ernst — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 26 Bill Flores — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 34 Charles Goodman — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 28 Ryan Hasenbusch — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 30 Lindsey Hebert — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 30 Brian Hucks — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 David Jacobs — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 33 Barry Jenkins — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 30 Scott Kent — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 25 Mark Lenz — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 35 Steve Loreng — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Mace McKinnon — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 26 Christopher Morrison — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Stephen Pettersen — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 33 Robert Rader — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 25 Mike Ruhland — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 31 William Sears — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 32 Roger Shumpert — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 47 William Snyder — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 25 Timothy Staton — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 29 Joel Vigil — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 27 William White — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 30 Mark Adkins — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Donald Belzile — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Michael Blanton — Vistar

Safe Driving Years: 25 Mark Buster — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 28 Paul Carpenter — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 25 Nathan Clow — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 32 Pat Dowd — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 27 Richard Dyson — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 James Evans — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Bradley Franklin — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 30 Adam Hansen — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 26 Christopher Hathaway — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 39 Daniel Hedrick — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 36 Thomas Hussey — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 36 Donald Jacobs — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 28 Gregory Jinks — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 26 Randel Kolar — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 31 DiMarco Lester — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 37 Ron Martin McLane — Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 27 Tim Michael — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Taqi Nader — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Armando Plascencia — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 35 Steven Portzline — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Jeff Roach — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Daniel Salyers — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Rogelio Serrato — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Craig Skoug — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 28 Mark Sorrill — Dot Transportation Inc.

Safe Driving Years: 25 Jeff Steinwart — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 35 Mark Waldbaum — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Robert Willis — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 37 Kenneth Balach — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 35 Keith Benard — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 28 Martin Bourassa — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 25 Bradley Campbell — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 26 Lonnie Cays — Vistar

Safe Driving Years: 25 John Correll — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 27 Dennis Duff — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 38 Christopher Eck — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 25 Ron Evasic — Dot Transportation Inc.

Safe Driving Years: 29 Timothy Good — Gordon Food Service

Safe Driving Years: 26 Russell Hartman — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 28 Jefferson Haywood — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 31 Anthony Howard — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 29 Richard Ingram — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 34 Joseph James — Vistar

Safe Driving Years: 29 David Jones — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 30 Kevin Langley — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 30 Chris Line — Henry’s Foods

Safe Driving Years: 25 Matthew McKay — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Nicholas Michels — Performance Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 33 John Pappas — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 27 Steve Porter — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 28 Gary Puckett — McLane Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 Joseph Roberts — US Foods

Safe Driving Years: 41 Charles Schwab — Core-Mark

Safe Driving Years: 26 Mark Shults — Vistar

Safe Driving Years: 25 Steven Smith — Dot Transportation Inc.

Safe Driving Years: 26 Ronald Sparrow — Saval Foodservice

Safe Driving Years: 25 William Tillet — Sysco Foods

Safe Driving Years: 33 Dave Ward — Henry’s Foods

Safe Driving Years: 25 Drew Wilson — US Foods

