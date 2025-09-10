FMCSA’s new payment policy: Because who needs paper when you have wi-fi?

WASHINGTON — Effective Sept. 30, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) will no longer accept paper payments, such as checks and money orders, for any agency transactions.

This includes fees for initial application of operating authority registration, reinstatement or legal name changes, civil penalty payments and other fee-based transactions.

“FMCSA has actively engaged with stakeholders over the past several weeks to ensure broad awareness of this change and to support a smooth transition,” FMSCA said. “The transition aligns with White House Executive Order 14247: Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account, and advances a faster, more secure and more efficient payment experience for the motor carrier industry.”

What is Changing

Beginning Sept. 30, FMCSA will not process paper payments such as checks and money orders for any transactions.

Stakeholders must provide debit or credit card information to make payment.

For financial responsibility (insurance filing fees, entities should refer to their monthly invoice for instructions).

For operating authority registration related fees such as initial applications, name changes and reinstatements, entities should visit the FMCSA registration website.

Assistance is available through the FMCSA Contact Center: 1-800-832-5660.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is FMCSA eliminating paper transactions, such as checks and money orders?

This change supports White House Executive Order 14247. Electronic payments are faster, more secure, and more efficient, reducing errors and administrative burden.

2. What types of electronic payments will FMCSA accept?

FMCSA will accept debit or credit cards via secure online payments on its website.

For financial responsibility (insurance filing fees, entities should refer to their monthly invoice for instructions).

For operating authority registration related fees such as initial applications, name changes, and reinstatements entities should visit the FMCSA registration website.

3. What happens if I mail a paper check after Sept. 30?

Checks received after Sept. 30 will not be processed and will be returned, potentially delaying services.

4. Are there any exceptions?

If submitting a paper application, the applicant must complete the credit card information at the bottom of the form before submitting.

5. Where can I get help transitioning to electronic payments?

Call the agency’s Contact Center at 1-800-832-5660 (8am to 8-pm, Monday-Friday) for assistance.