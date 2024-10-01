Former Omnitracs exec Jeff Westover named Rand McNally’s CRO

BOISE, Idaho. — Rand McNally has named Jeff Westover as Global Head of Sales and Marketing and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

“Jeff brings a powerful blend of proven skills, experience and creativity that are exactly what Rand McNally needs at this stage in our journey,” said CEO Doug Phillips. “He’s already having a positive impact on the team and our customers,” “I’m looking forward to partnering with Jeff to accelerate our growth and meet the maturing needs of the market.”

Westover will lead all commercial and go-to-market (GTM) aspects of the company, and its family of brands, as it climbs to the next level of innovation and growth.

According to a company media release, Rand McNally empowers fleets, drivers and operations to safely and efficiently navigate the road ahead while the brand has and continues to stand for safety, simplicity, and trust. Westover is responsible for driving customer value, and growing revenue across Rand’s portfolio of brands and capabilities. After three decades of success building customer results, value expansion, go-to-market leadership, and strategic initiatives across the transportation, technology, SaaS and services sectors at companies including Omnitracs (formerly Qualcomm), Hyperscience, Hewlett-Packard, Autonomy, Siebel, and Microsoft, Westover is excited by the opportunity to return to the industry with the most trusted brand in Rand McNally.

“Rand’s unmatched legacy of trust is built on 165+ years of steadfast value delivery… all of it on the road,” Westover said. “That enviable reputation has been well earned, and I’m beyond excited to help this next generation of Randers build upon it. As a kid, I attached the Rand brand to adventure and road trips. As we move forward, we’ll amplify that core feeling. Fleets and drivers alike know Rand McNally will work tirelessly to maintain and reward the trust they’ve placed in our brand over the decades.”

Westover, his wife Tricia, and their four children live in Dallas, Texas where they are very involved in their local community, children’s schools, church and goldendoodles’ lives.