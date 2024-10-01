TheTrucker.com
Though slightly, diesel prices rise for the second straight week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices rose for the second straight week.

Though it was slight, diesel prices rose again for the second week in a row.

Last week, prices rose after nine straight weeks of national decline.

The rise was again slight from $3.539 to $3.544.

The East Coast, New England, and the Central and Lower Atlantic slipped just a penny.

The Gulf Coast rose by two cents from from $3.511 $3.520.

The Rocky Mountain region continued rising for the third straight week this time from $3.608 to $3.612

Prices on the west actually slipped. The West Coast dropped from $4.239 to $4.226 while the West Coast less California from $3.815 to $3.797. California fell from $4.727 to $4.719.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

