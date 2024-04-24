Forward Air announces leadership transition

GREENVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Air Corporation has announced a shift in its leadership team with Shawn Stewart’s appointment as the new chief executive officer and director of the Board.

“The Board and our advisors conducted a thorough search and are confident Shawn is the right leader to drive Forward’s future success,” said Independent Chairman George Mayes. “He knows this industry inside and out and has demonstrated a track record of successfully delivering growth and operational excellence. We look forward to working with Shawn to inspire and lead our teams into the next phase of growth for the newly combined company. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Michael for his leadership during this period of transition.”

Stewart brings almost three decades of experience in logistics and transportation.

At CEVA Logistics, Stewart held numerous leadership positions and recently served as the president and managing director of North America, where he “spearheaded the growth and development of the region, overseeing a vast network of operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands.”

Stewart also served in the U.S. Navy before joining CEVA.

“Together, Forward and Omni have created an industry leader with a clear dedication to delivering world-class service to customers — a quality I share,” Stewart said. “I have been impressed by the resilience both teams have demonstrated in a challenging market and during a protracted transition period. I’m proud to take the baton from Michael and excited for the opportunity to work with these talented teams to achieve outstanding results.”