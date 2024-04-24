Zep introduces new vehicle wash

ATLANTA — Zep has unveiled its Pro-Wash N’ Wick vehicle wash, which is ideal for large trucks, company officials said.

The Pro-Wash N’ Wick “promises a high-gloss, spot-free finish with minimal effort” by using its high-pressure sprayer applications, such as pressure washers, truck wash facilities, foaming equipment and drive-through friction or touchless gantry systems, according to a news release.

“This ensures versatility and ease of use in commercial washing scenarios,” the news release states. “The Pro Wash N Wick is distinguished by its high-foaming formula, which effortlessly cuts through the most vital road film, diesel exhaust, bugs, soils, and other icky residue you might pick up on the road.”

The non-silicone formula also saves drivers time and cost “by streamlining the cleaning process and inventory needs,” Zep touts.

“Pro Wash N Wick represents Zep’s commitment to innovation and our understanding of the needs within the vehicle wash industry,” said Lauren Houser, Zep’s vice president of marketing. “This product is designed to make vehicle washing more efficient and effective for businesses, providing a comprehensive cleaning solution that enhances appearance and maintains the condition of fleets over time. It underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality, efficient products, keeping fleets cleaner for longer, and saving businesses significant time, energy and resources.”