Forward Air names Pierson as permanent CFO, Faught as chief accounting officer

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Air Corp. has appointed Jamie G. Pierson as permanent chief financial officer and James Faught as chief accounting officer, effective July 3, 2024. Pierson was originally named interim CFO on May 20. Faught joins the company from EVO Transportation where he served as CFO.

In a recent press release, Forward Air CEO Shawn Stewart emphasized the strategic significance of the new appointments.

“This expansion of our leadership team is instrumental in navigating the financial integration of Forward Air and Omni Logistics and creating a path to long-term financial success.” he said. “The investment we are making in our finance and accounting teams demonstrates our commitment to becoming one company with one mission and adds tremendous strength to a best-in-industry unified senior leadership team.”

Before joining Forward Air, Pierson served as CFO at MV Transportation. Prior to joining MV Transportation, Pierson held various senior leadership positions with Ecobat Technologies and YRC Worldwide Inc.

Faught joins Forward, having most recently served as CFO of EVO Transportation. Prior to this role, Faught served as chief accounting officer at Yellow Corp.