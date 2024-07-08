Authorities seek driver of semi that struck Massachusetts fire truck

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for an 18-wheeler that hit a fire engine that was responding to an accident.
In a press release issued Sunday, June 7, the Mansfield Fire Department stated that at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, “Mansfield Engine 33 was operating at a moter vehicle accident (MVA) on 495 southbound just prior to exit 27 in Norton when the Engine was struck by a tractor trailer truck.”
The fire department said no one was in the Engine at the time and there were no injuries from the secondary accident. However, the Engine has sustained significant damage to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle, according to the release.
The release also stated that the tractor trailer unit did not stop after the accident. The only description of the 18-wheeler available on Sunday evening was that it was a tractor trailer unit with a white trailer that had sustained significant damage to the front drivers side of the Tractor portion.
