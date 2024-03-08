Four drivers honored by Goodyear’s Highway Hero program

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. has named two grand-prize winners and two runners-up as 2023 Highway Heroes, marking the program’s 40th anniversary. Since 1983, Goodyear has used the Highway Hero program to recognize commercial drivers who go above and beyond their job descriptions to keep highways safer in the U.S. and Canada.

“In 2023, we asked for nominations of commercial drivers who went above and beyond to help others on the road,” said Rich Cottrell, senior director of commercial marketing at Goodyear. “The stories submitted this year reinforced the important job that commercial drivers play in our everyday lives and illustrate in heroic ways the powerful impact professional drivers can have on the roads, individual lives and communities when they help others.”

The grand prize winners for the 2023 Goodyear Highway Hero program are Timothy VanNostrand and Elijah Ramos.

VanNostrand is the owner-operator of a logging transport company based in Northville, New York. In June of last year, he witnessed a shootout between New York State Troopers and an assailant. With quick thinking and without hesitation, VanNostrand used his logging truck to block the assailant’s way as he tried to escape. By doing this, VanNostrand was able to keep the situation contained, protecting other motorists and pedestrians as the assailant fled into the nearby woods with the state troopers pursuing him.

“I’m just grateful to have been in the right place at the right time and place to prevent the situation from being much, much worse, as my seemingly normal Friday route turned into something that you only see on television,” said VanNostrand, who is a member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

Elijah Ramos, who drives for Ryder System Inc., has a regular route in Victorville, California, located in the desert north of the San Bernadino Mountains. In September, he was traveling through a remote desert area when he saw the driver of an SUV lose control of the vehicle and crash into a field. Springing into action, Ramos assessed the situation and the area, and quickly alerted his dispatcher. Once he ensured a swift response to the accident, Ramos stayed with the injured SUV driver until help arrived. He then returned to work and continued his route.

“Since it was such a remote area, it could have been a long time until help arrived,” Ramos said. “I was glad to be there when it happened and to call for help quickly.”

A panel of independent industry judges also selected two runners-up — Joshua Day and Russel Peasley.

Day, who is from Potsdam, Ohio, and drives for ABF Freight, was quick to act when he saw a motorist’s truck and camper spin out of control, flip and land on the side of a busy road. Day swiftly pulled over, assisted the injured driver and ensured their safety by moving them away from a hazardous propane leak until first responders arrived.

Peasley a Brakebush Transportation driver from Necedah, Wisconsin, witnessed a car veer off a busy interstate, flip and land in a field. He sprang into action, joining other drivers to lift the car and rescue the trapped driver. After freeing the driver, Peasley stayed by her side, providing comfort until emergency medical services arrived.

