9 dead after big rig strikes van in Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. — Nine people are dead after an 18-wheeler struck a van on Friday morning in Clark County, Wisconsin.
According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports indicate that the semi was traveling eastbound on State Highway 95 approaching the intersection of County Highway J.
As the truck was approaching the intersection, a van was driving northbound on County Highway J.
The van continued northbound, entered the intersection, and was struck by the semi traveling eastbound, the news release stated.
One of those killed included the semi driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Clarissa Rochester.
There were nine people in the van, eight of them, including the driver, died at the scene, according to the news release.
One passenger in the van was taken to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital as a result of their injuries.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Hatfield Fire and Rescue Department, the Neillsville Area Ambulance, the Clark County Highway Department and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The names of everyone involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
The investigation is still ongoing.
