9 dead after big rig strikes van in Wisconsin

By John Worthen -
This is all that's left of an semi-truck after it smashed into a passenger van on Friday morning in Wisconsin. The crash killed nine, including the truck driver. (Courtesy: KSTP)

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. — Nine people are dead after an 18-wheeler struck a van on Friday morning in Clark County, Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports indicate that the semi was traveling eastbound on State Highway 95 approaching the intersection of County Highway J.

As the truck was approaching the intersection, a van was driving northbound on County Highway J.

The van continued northbound, entered the intersection, and was struck by the semi traveling eastbound, the news release stated.

One of those killed included the semi driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Clarissa Rochester.

There were nine people in the van, eight of them, including the driver, died at the scene, according to the news release.

One passenger in the van was taken to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital as a result of their injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Hatfield Fire and Rescue Department, the Neillsville Area Ambulance, the Clark County Highway Department and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The names of everyone involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

The investigation is still ongoing.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
