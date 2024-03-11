Physical safety of drivers becoming key focus in industry

WASHINGTON — When the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced in February that it’s planning to study the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and sexual harassment experienced across the commercial motor vehicle industry, it set many to thinking about the issue across the trucking industry.

On March 8, TravelCenters of America (TA) issued its own plan to help drivers, especially female drives, feel safer while at the truck stop.

TA dovetailed the announcement with International Women’s Day, which was also on March 8.

“Recognizing that women make up approximately 12% of professional drivers, according to the Women in Trucking Association, and 43% of TA’s workforce, TravelCenters of America is honoring International Women’s Day by announcing initiatives aimed at elevating site safety for our guests and team members,” a news release stated.

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme is “Inspire Inclusion,” and TA’s new initiatives focus on understanding and valuing women’s experiences and viewpoints, in an effort to create positive industry change.

TA has launched a Women’s Safety Advisory Group, which brings together professional drivers and members of the trucking industry, to discuss topics regarding even safer TA, Petro or TA Express travel centers and services.

While the advisory group specifically focuses on female perspectives, any feedback and information received will be used to create safer sites for all guests and team members, regardless of gender, the news release noted.

TA also shared that in late spring, Retail Operations Support Vice President Debbie Shelton will embark on an over-the-road trip alongside Violet Helferich from ACE Doran Hauling & Rigging Co., a division of the Bennett Family of Companies. The journey will span a week, taking Shelton and Helferich from Oklahoma City to Brandon, South Dakota, to load freight, and then onward to a wind farm in the southern U.S.

Shelton said she aims to gain firsthand insights into the daily challenges and experiences of female professional drivers.

“Our sites serve as a home away from home for the millions of professional drivers in our nation and we are committed to ensuring they feel as safe and secure while visiting us as they do in their own home,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “Safety is our top priority, and we look forward to learning how we can foster an even safer environment for all travelers and our team members, regardless of gender.”

TA plans to provide regular updates on progress related to the Women’s Safety Advisory Group and other site safety initiatives.