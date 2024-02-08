FMCSA looking for input on sexual harassment in trucking industry

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration FMCSA is planning to study the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and sexual harassment (SASH) experienced across the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) industry, particularly among drivers.

The FMCSA made a request for information (RFI) on the subject in Thursday, Feb. 8, Federal Register listing.

“FMCSA seeks information on how best to design and conduct a study to identify, categorize and assess context and trends of SASH in the CMV industry,” the listing states. “FMCSA is particularly interested in how to support women currently in these jobs and those seeking to enter the CMV industry.”

This RFI seeks information on how best to approach this study holistically in terms of statistical sampling, study design and administering the appropriate data collection efforts, FMCSA officials say.

“FMCSA seeks information on how best to treat categories of gender, sexual orientation and ethnicity in the study, as well as best practices in designing questions that use the latest standards for SASH research and address the breadth and lifecycles of careers in the CMV industry,” according to the listing.

Additionally, the study “builds on recommendations from FMCSA’s Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB) to better understand problems of SASH among drivers, thereby helping identify possible countermeasures.”

FMCSA officials say they will use the study’s results to understand any potential regulatory or policy measures needed to improve driver safety and mitigate SASH, as well as to work with industry partners on outreach and other efforts to improve driver safety through SASH prevention.

Ultimately, the FMCSA says it wants to “support the participation of women in the CMV industry.”

In a 2022 whitepaper titled “Addressing Gender Bias and Harassment in the Trucking Industry,” the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) reported that while a majority of poll respondents (55%) said that the trucking industry overall is safe for women, many have experienced verbally offensive comments or verbal threats within the last five years.

Female drivers reported that other concerns are unwanted physical advances or rape, with 39% of respondents saying they have received unwanted physical advances more than once, according to WIT.