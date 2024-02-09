Peterbilt recognizes its top dealers for 2023

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt recognized its top-performing dealers earlier this month at its annual dealer meeting in Palm Springs, California.

The dealer groups are recognized for their top performance in specific categories, including:

North American Dealer of the Year: Jackson Group Peterbilt

Sales Excellence Dealer of the Year: TLG Peterbilt

Medium Duty Dealer of the Year: Dimmick Group Peterbilt

Service Dealer of the Year: Allstate Peterbilt Group

PACCAR MX Engine Dealer of the Year: Ohio Peterbilt

Parts Dealer of the Year: The Peterbilt Store

eCommerce Dealer of the Year: TLG Peterbilt

TRP Dealer of the Year: Allstate Peterbilt Group

Zero Emissions Excellence Dealer of the Year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers

Red Oval Dealer of the Year: Stahl Peterbilt

Peterbilt also presented the Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards, which are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s Standard of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance and utilization of PACCAR training and programs.

The dealer groups receiving Best-in-Class awards included:

Allstate Peterbilt Group

Stahl Peterbilt

The Peterbilt Store

Jackson Group Peterbilt

Dobbs Peterbilt

TLG Peterbilt

Peterbilt of Atlanta

GTG Peterbilt

“Peterbilt’s dealer network is committed to excellence and delivering an exceptional level of service and support for Peterbilt customers. We congratulate these award-winning dealers on their ability to excel and prioritize customer satisfaction with pride and class,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.

For more information about the Peterbilt dealer network visit: https://www.peterbilt.com/why-peterbilt/dealer-network.