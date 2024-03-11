Work Truck Solutions plans expanding into heavy-duty commercial truck market

CHICO, Calif. — Work Truck Solutions has announced plans to expand their focus into the heavy-duty (HD) commercial truck market.

According to a news release, this move includes “new comprehensive resources to enhance offerings for dealerships and upfitters, and when coupled with expertise gained from more than a decade serving the commercial vehicle space, will bring additional attention to the demanding and evolving HD market.”

Work Truck Solutions helps dealers manage their commercial vehicle inventories by connecting them with buyers.

In addition to the focus expansion, Work Truck Solutions is also actively engaged with key HD stakeholders to ensure platform developments and integrations meet industry-specific challenges, which also benefits all parties involved, the news release notes.

“We are leveraging all our experience and resources in this next step of HD development,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the needs and expectations of the heavy-duty sector with the same level of expertise in configuration and use, as well as customer service commitment, that we’ve adhered to for well over ten years in the commercial vehicle ecosystem.”

Work Truck Solutions also recognizes that the HD market includes more than trucks.

As a result, trailers, which are essential to the heavy-duty transportation and logistics industries, and are highly configurable, are also included in their uniquely customized inventory spectrum.