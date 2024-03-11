Company dry van haulers saw best weekly salaries in ’23, Fleet Intel reports

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Company truck drivers who hauled dry van trailers made the most money per week on average in 2023, according to Fleet Intel’s Benchmarking Brief Report, which highlights the popular trends in truck driving and diesel technician pay.

In Q1, dry van haulers made $2,198 per week on average. In Q2 and Q3, those drivers earned $1,818 and $1838 on average, respectively.

By Q4, dry van haulers were making slightly less than the previous three quarters at $1,815 per week on average.

Company tanker haulers came in second place for average weekly pay, according to Fleet Intel.

In Q1, those drivers saw an average weekly pay of $1,532, followed by $1,778 in Q2 and $1,781 in Q3. By Q4, those earnings were at $1,745 on average.

Company drivers who hauled refrigerated trailers earned significantly less on average than all other hauler types in Q1 at $1,411 weekly.

In Q2 and Q3, reefer haulers’ earnings rose to $1,696 per week on average, and in Q4, those earnings rose again slightly to $1,699 per week on average.

Finally, company flatbed drivers earned $1,493 per week on average in Q1.

By Q2, those drivers were earning $1,636, followed by $1,644 in Q3 and $1,641 in Q4.

The Q4 benchmarking brief shows a reduction in the average pay for most trailer types.

According to the Vice President of Fleet Intel, Steve Sichterman, a reason for the reduction is demand-driven, due to a lack of a real holiday peak, which led to the decline.

“Q4 continued the downward trend for pay,” Sichterman said. “The significant observation here is that new hire driver pay is decreasing across most channels as freight has remained a challenge. It’s important to note that this pertains to pay for new hires and not current drivers.”

It was also revealed during the fourth quarter, the national average weekly pay for both CNG and diesel technicians was a little over $35 per hour.

Fleet Intel also mention the importance of understanding that the average pay by market varies greatly each quarter. Factors such as demand for skilled technicians, economic conditions and industry trends contribute to this fluctuation.

“Comparing driver pay information with that of other carriers in target freight markets can play a vital role in winning new business for carriers,” Sichterman noted. “We aim to deliver up-to-the-minute data to assist recruiting, sales, and operations teams in comprehending driver pay dynamics within their operational markets.”

Click here to access Fleet Intel’s Q4 2023 Benchmarking Brief.

The Trucker’s John Worthen contributed to this report.