TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Freight trends from DAT One and DAT iQ show declining load posts; spot rate drops 

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Freight trends from DAT One and DAT iQ show declining load posts; spot rate drops 
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Freight trends from DAT One and DAT iQ show declining load posts; spot rate drops 
According to DAT One and DAT iQ, both loads posted and truck posts declined for the week of July 21-27.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — According to DAT Freight & Analytics, load posts declined 3% while spot rates slumped. 

According to a press release, summer seasonality continued to take hold in the spot truckload freight market. The number of loads posted on DAT One fell for the second straight week, dropping by 3% to 1.83 million last week, down 7% year over year. Truck posts decreased 6% to 324,253. 

“At 4.1, the national average dry van load-to-truck ratio is the highest for Week 30 in eight years, except for the pandemic year of 2020, when it was 4.2,” said DAT principal analyst Dean Croke. “The national average dry van linehaul spot rate has decreased by 6 cents per mile in the last month. The average rate of $1.64 per mile is almost the same as last year.” 

Croke added that On DAT One’s Top 50 van lanes (based on the number of loads moved), the average rate was $2.03 a mile, down 3 cents week over week. 

“At $1.96 per mile, the average reefer linehaul rate was 3 cents lower year over year and 2 cents lower than the three-month trailing average,” Coke said. “Weak produce shipments have affected demand for reefer trucks: the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that truckload produce volumes for Week 30 are among the lowest in 10 years.” 

Dry Vans
  Van loads: 863,599, down 1.9% week over week
  Van equipment: 212,812, down 6.2%
  Linehaul rate: $1.64 net fuel, down 1 cent week over week 
  Load-to-truck ratio: 4.1, up from 4.0

Reefers
  Reefer loads: 409,340, down 3.8% week over week
  Reefer equipment: 64,446, down 7.5%
  Linehaul rate: $1.96 net fuel, down 4 cents
  Load-to-truck ratio: 6.4, up from 6.3

Flatbeds
  Flatbed loads: 559,343, down 5.6% week over week
  Flatbed equipment: 46,995, down 4.2%
  Linehaul rate: $2.00 net fuel, down 2 cents
  Load-to-truck ratio: 11.9, down from 12.5

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE