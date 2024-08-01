New generation 3 of Ex-Guard grille guards available August 1 

DES MOINES, Iowa —Ex-Guard has announced an upgraded line of grille guards that the company says will set a new standard for protection and ease of use while boasting verified compliance with all current collision mitigation systems.

“This new generation of Ex-Guard helps further fulfill our mission to protect our customer’s most valuable assets with the safest, smartest and strongest products,” said general manager of Ex-Guard, Ryan Holt. “Our previous generations of guards helped major fleets decrease their towable accidents up to 80%. This generation of guards take that protection one step further; making them easier to lift, taller, with more bars of protection, stronger latching and verified as being compliant with all collision mitigation systems on the market today.”

According to a press release, six new features are available for order immediately and will begin shipping in mid-August. More information can be found at Ex-Guard.com.

ClearZone CMS Verified: Ex-Guard XG and EX Generation 3 guards are the only grille guards that have been verified by the collision mitigation system (CMS) radar manufacturer to avoid the radar’s “Keep-Out Zones.” This allows the CMS to function without inhibition. Ex-Guard has been verified to meet the requirements of CMS radar systems for Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, International, Volvo, Mack and Western Star as of August 1.

Xero-G Lift Assist: XG Generation 3 guards include Ex-Guard’s Xero-G Lift Assist that reduces the effort to raise and lower the guard by more than 95%. This allows drivers and maintenance team members of any shape, size or strength the ability to do under-hood inspections easily. This increases a fleet’s ability to accommodate a more diverse driver set.

LEVRLock Latches: LEVRLock features a new double cam latch operation, ergonomic handle and a rattle-resisting, adjustable design – making it by far the strongest and most durable Ex-Guard latch ever.

Extra Cross Bar & Height: Every XG model now includes an additional 3”-7” of height, an additional cross bar and 30% smaller area around the CMS for maximum protection.

License Plate Bracket Included: Every XG model also includes our most popular XG-LP10 License Plate Bracket in the price of the guard.

Fewer SKUs: Generation 3 guards also now fit many more models, meaning fewer styles and SKUs of guards are needed to outfit a fleet. This allows both fleets and dealers to optimize both space and budget in a tight trucking economy.

“For many years, Ex-Guard has been compliant with all of the collision mitigation systems on the market. This year we were able to verify them officially with the major radar and software manufacturers,” Holt said. “We’re especially excited about the new Xero-G Lift Assist because drivers regardless of size, height or strength need to be able to do their daily inspections. Xero-G allows drivers to easily raise and lower the guard with minimal effort. In testing, we found most drivers and maintenance teams could raise and lower guards with a single finger.”