Semi-Finalists announced for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award 

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative has announced the semi-finalists for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award.

“This year’s group of ‘Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award’ semi-finalists are inspiring examples of accomplished military veterans who are making a successful transition into the trucking industry,” said Kenworth director of marketing, Kyle Kimball. “Kenworth is honored to mark our ninth year of participation in the program with FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative. I look forward to meeting all the esteemed semi-finalists this fall and presenting the T680 keys to a deserving veteran in Washington, D.C. at the end of the year.”

Launched in 2016 to recognize the achievements of veterans transitioning into the transportation industry, this year’s program semi-finalists represent multiple branches of the United States Military, including National Guard and Reserve components. The semi-finalists include:

Jadarion Blakemore, U.S. Army (E-5), CRST – The Transportation Solution Inc. (Trained by Troops Into Transportation)

Quantae Dozier, U.S. Army (E-4), Epes Transport System, LLC (Trained by Troops Into Transportation)

Richard Flirt III, U.S. Navy (E-4), Legacy Express (Trained by Fox Valley Technical College)

Brian Ferguson, U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard (E-7), Melton Truck Lines (Trained by Troops Into Transportation)

Justin Sisler, U.S. Marine Corps (E-2), Prime Inc. (Trained by Roadmaster Drivers School)

Douglas Couch, U.S. Navy (E-5), Roehl Transport, Inc.

Mark Joseph, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army National Guard (O-3), Stevens Transport (Trained by Troops Into Transportation)

Cory Troxwell, U.S. Army (E-7), Stevens Transport (Trained by Phoenix Truck Driving Institute)

Shawn Haley, U.S. Marine Corps (E-4), Veriha Trucking LLC (Truck Driver Institute)

William Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard (E-7), Werner Enterprises (Trained by Roadmaster Drivers School)

According to a press release, the grand prize is a Kenworth T680 truck, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.

The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating worktable. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering, according to the release.

“The Transition Trucking award campaign highlights the impact veterans are making in the transportation industry and introduce a new generation of veterans to the real economic opportunity a career in trucking can represent,” said president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Eric Eversole.

As part of the ninth annual award program, each semi-finalist will attend a ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Sept. 25th in Columbus, Ohio. The following day will include a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant where semi-finalists will be recognized, and finalists will be announced.

“We are immensely proud to recognize this diverse group in the program’s history, including a large number of drivers in Registered Apprenticeship Programs,” said president of FASTPORT, Inc., Brad Bentley. “These remarkable drivers assure us that the future of this industry is in excellent hands, and we look forward to saluting the heroes who navigate the highways of opportunity that trucking offers.”

Finalists and the ultimate winner will be part of a greatly expanded veteran-focused week that includes a Veteran-Ready Summit on (December 11-14) the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award announcement on December 13th, Employment Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Signing Ceremony later that afternoon, and Wreaths Across America on December 14th.

According to the release, a public vote will occur online from November 1st until Veteran’s Day. This voting is an important determiner for the award’s Selection Committee, which makes the ultimate choice for the next Transition Trucking award winner.

For more information, visit the Transition Trucking website.