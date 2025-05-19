FTR: U.S. trailer net orders decline sharply in April

Bloomington, Ind. — FTR is reporting U.S. trailer net orders in April faced significant pressure amid

escalating headwinds, including substantial tariff volatility and increasing uncertainty over the economy and the truck freight market.

“U.S. tariffs and potential retaliatory measures will significantly impact the U.S. trailer market, raising costs for imported materials and affecting domestic production,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst. “OEMs and suppliers can expect higher production costs, reduced margins, and potentially softer demand, prompting some potential shifts toward local sourcing or domestic manufacturing.”

Consequently, net orders sharply declined to just 10,669 units, down 50% month- over-month (m/m) and 23% year-over-year (y/y). This monthly decline surpassed typical seasonal patterns by a wide margin. Even so, U.S. trailer orders exceeded North America Class 8 net orders for a third straight month. Despite April’s sharp drop, year-to-date (YTD) trailer net orders for 2025 totaled 76,901 units, representing a 27% increase compared to the same period last year.

Total trailer build in April decreased 1% m/m and 26% y/y to 17,619 units. 2025 YTD trailer build fell 30% y/y to 63,756 units, an average of 15,939 per month. With total trailer net orders well below production, backlogs decreased by 6,562 units (-5% m/m; -19% y/y) to 120,350 units. The larger m/m decrease in backlogs compared to build lowered the backlog/build ratio to 6.8 months.

“Some fleets may delay new trailer purchases – reflected in the sharp decline in April net orders – and extend equipment lifecycles, boosting aftermarket activity,” Moyer said. “Rising costs might also encourage limited industry consolidation, creating acquisition opportunities for larger manufacturers. Trailer industry participants that proactively manage supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures may gain a competitive advantage.”