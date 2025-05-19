TheTrucker.com
Indiana highway closure alert: Parts of US 41 to be closed Tuesday for bikers paying tribute to Vietnam vets

By Dana Guthrie -
Bikers take over US 41: ISP to shut down road for Vietnam Veterans Memorial ride. (Photo courtesy Run for the Wall)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Tuesday, May 20, the Indiana State Police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while several hundred motorcyclists stop at Flying J Travel Center located at US 41 and Warrenton Road.

The motorcyclists are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of the Run for the Wall. The motorcyclists are scheduled for a gas stop and brief break at the Flying J Travel Center before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon, Ind. The group is expected to arrive at approximately 2:15 p.m. and depart at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Individuals planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along I-64 is prohibited. For more information concerning this event, visit rftw.us.

Approximate Times of Highway Closings (Times are subject to change)

Approximately 2:15 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 10 minutes.

  • US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.
  • US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Flying J Travel Center.

Approximately 3:00 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 10 minutes.

  • US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center.
  • I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

