GEICO makes first-ever MATS appearance to showcase truck insurance solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., — GEICO has announced its inaugural appearance at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

It will showcase its rapidly expanding truck insurance offerings designed specifically for owner-operators, private carriers and leased operators, according to a company press release.

“We understand that insurance is about more than protecting your truck, it’s about protecting your livelihood,” said Rishi Arora, head of commercial product and pricing. “We are bringing truck insurance solutions that work as hard as truckers do, with competitive rates and unmatched claims support.”

GEICO’s truck insurance product, now available in nearly two-thirds of the country with accelerated expansion underway, delivers customizable protection at competitive rates backed by the company’s more than 85 years of insurance expertise, according to the release.

Bringing Trusted Experience to Commercial Trucking

GEICO’s participation at MATS marks an exciting milestone in the company’s expansion into commercial trucking insurance. With over 85 years of insurance experience, GEICO provides coverage for a wide range of commercial trucks, including semi-trucks, box trucks, and dump trucks from brands like Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Volvo, and Western Star.

“Trucking professionals deserve the same competitive rates and exceptional service that have made GEICO a trusted name in private passenger auto insurance,” Arora said. “Our first appearance at MATS represents our commitment to bringing that same value proposition to the commercial trucking industry.”

GEICO is also developing several strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies to create additional cost-saving opportunities for trucking professionals.

Industry-Leading Claims Expertise

According to the release, GEICO is leveraging its decades of claims excellence to deliver specialized service for commercial trucking professionals. The company has made substantial investments in building a claims infrastructure specifically for the trucking industry.

“Time is money in trucking—the longer you are off the road, the more it hurts your business,” said Shane Wheeler, head of claims. “That’s why we have recruited some of the industry’s top talent and developed specialized training programs for our claims adjusters. This approach helps us handle the unique needs of commercial trucking to get our customers back on the road quickly.”

Executive Presence at MATS

GEICO will have senior executives on hand throughout the show to meet with trucking professionals and industry leaders. Truck insurance specialists will also be available to answer questions about GEICO’s customized coverage options.

“With our A++ rating from A.M. Best and 97% customer satisfaction rating, truckers can count on GEICO for rock-solid protection that keeps them rolling,” Arora said. “We are excited to connect with the trucking community at MATS and show them why GEICO is the smart choice for serious commercial trucking insurance for seriously low rates.”

Learn more by visiting GEICO.com/commercial or calling +1-800-758-3470.